Rockmart’s Brent Washington (22) runs to the outside of a Haralson County defender on the way to a touchdown during Friday night’s Region 7-AA game at The Rock. Washington scored four touchdowns and had 10 tackles on the night.
Jeremy Stewart
A swarm of Rockmart players converge on Haralson County running back Caden Hughes (14) during Friday’s Region 7-AA game at The Rock.
Rockmart’s Braylon Jones runs with the ball after making a catch against Haralson County on Friday night in a Region 7-AA game at The Rock.
Rockmart’s homecoming game went all the home team’s way as the Jackets dominated the visiting Haralson County Rebels this past Friday and sent them packing with a 56-0 win.
The victory moves the Jackets to 2-0 in Region 7-AA play as they continue to improve week to week in order to stay in line for a possible sixth straight region championship.
“That’s the most important thing. We want to stay with the rest of the region at the top,” Rockmart head football coach Biff Parson said. “This week’s preparation was all about the physicality piece because of what they do offensively. So our challenge to our defense was to match that physicality, and we showed today that we can play that brand of football defensively.
“Anytime you can hold a team scoreless, that’s a pretty good defensive game.”
Brent Washington was one of two 100-yard rushers for the Jackets, scoring four touchdowns on the way to 158 yards on the ground. The junior also became a menace to the Haralson County offense by racking up 10 tackles, including six solo and a tackle for loss at linebacker.
“I worked hard at practice this week and really took things seriously,” Washington said. “I just came out, did what I had to do, and played well.”
Not far behind was senior Cam Ferguson, who finished with 152 yards and two touchdowns. Ty’Shawn Johnson had a 72-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand, and quarterback JD Davis was 6-of-7 passing for 73 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Jones in the second quarter.
The final tally for Rockmart’s offense was 593 yards, 475 of which was rushing, while the Rebels were held to under 100 yards of total offense, all on the ground.
“Our offensive line played really well tonight. A lot better than we had in the past,” Parson said. “It goes back to this — if our guys can block, we’ve got guys that can run the football. And so you can see we had multiple guys in there running the football and getting a lot of yards.
That’s what they gave us, and that’s what we took.”
Freshman kicker Filiberto Duarte stepped in for extra points and went a perfect 8-for-8 for the Jackets. Parson also commended the special teams for improving on kickoff coverage, helping to keep Haralson County far from the goal line and scoreless the whole night.
Rockmart (4-2, 2-0 7-AA) is on the road this week for another region matchup, this time at Murray County High School in Chatsworth on Friday. Haralson County (2-5, 1-2) will host Model on Friday.