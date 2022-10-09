Rockmart’s homecoming game went all the home team’s way as the Jackets dominated the visiting Haralson County Rebels this past Friday and sent them packing with a 56-0 win.

The victory moves the Jackets to 2-0 in Region 7-AA play as they continue to improve week to week in order to stay in line for a possible sixth straight region championship.

