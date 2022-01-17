A Polk County native will be leading the Woodland High School football program starting this offseason.
Brandon Haywood, a former standout quarterback at Rockmart High School, has been named the next head football coach at Woodland High School in Cartersville.
A Class 2A All-State selection his junior year, the 2009 RHS graduate played four years as a signal caller at Carson-Newman University before pursuing his dream of coaching high school football.
“It’s an indescribable feeling of excitement,” Haywood said of taking over the Wildcats program. “This opportunity has been a goal of mine since I began coaching. I’m grateful for the administration giving me a chance. The kids seem to have great energy now, but we must sustain it. It’s a blessing to be in this position.”
Haywood, who has served as Rockmart’s quarterbacks coach most recently, said he accepted the position for a multitude of reasons.
“Proximity is convenient, I could have the opportunity to coach in the community where I live, my family is near, and Woodland has good athletes that need revived energy that I believe I could provide,” Haywood said. “And I know it’s a great school system surrounded by great people.”
The Wildcats, which fielded their first team in 1998, have qualified for the postseason just once in program history. John Camp led Woodland to a 7-4 record in 1999, an impressive run that ended with a blowout loss at Westlake in the first round of the playoffs.
Since the turn of the century, the Wildcats have had zero winning seasons and have won five games just three times. Tony Plott, who resigned in November, garnered a 14-54 record in seven seasons.
Haywood said that he is prepared to change the culture inside the program.
“Right now, I think it’s just getting the right people in the building and promoting the program in the right way. We have to build relationships and make kids feel important, but more importantly we must change the narrative of the program,” Haywood said.
“We have to make the kids believe they can win and compete in every game. I think you mentally shift the culture with the way you practice and prepare, as well as what you allow to happen in your program.”
In eight years as a high school football coach, Haywood has found a great deal of success coaching in some of the toughest football regions in North Georgia.
He served as an assistant coach at 6A River Ridge from 2014-2018, then joined Bobby Hughes’ staff at Cass High School in 2018 and 2019.
The biggest difference Haywood has made came at his alma mater where he returned in 2019 as a quarterbacks coach.
Haywood guided Javin Whatley at the end of his prep career and helped the future UT-Chattanooga signee to First-Team All-State selections in 2019 and 2020. This past fall, Haywood coached sophomore gunslinger JD Davis to First-Team Region 6-3A honors in his first season as a starter.
“I thoroughly enjoyed coaching at home under Coach Biff Parson,” Haywood said. “I’m thankful for his guidance and the chance he gave me to come back and coach at my alma mater. I learned a lot at Rockmart from organization to structure to different ways to increase strength and speed as well as ways to sustain success. I’m still extremely thankful for the opportunity as a whole.
“I have an immense amount of love for the players and staff at Rockmart High and wish you all the best. I just ask for continued support and prayers during this transition. If you’re available to come check out a Wildcat game this fall, please do!”