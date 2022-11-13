Jackets kick off state playoffs with blowout win over East Jackson

Rockmart’s Brent Washington (22) slips around East Jackson’s Jazeil Lester (24) as he is tackled by Braxton Waddell during a Class AA state playoff game Friday, Nov. 11, at Rockmart High School.

 Jeremy Stewart

It took just two plays for the Rockmart Yellow Jackets to properly welcome East Jackson to The Rock on Friday night. The rest of the evening was one for the history books.

JD Davis scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, JoJo Haynes returned a botched field goal 81 yards for a score and No. 6 Rockmart built a 51-0 lead by halftime on the way to a 65-7 win in the first round of the Class AA state football playoffs.

Rockmart’s Braylon Jones (8) steps into the path of East Jackson quarterback Drew Richardson during Friday night’s Class AA state playoff game at Rockmart High School.
Rockmart quarterback JD Davis slips between tackles to get a big gain against East Jackson during Friday’s Class AA state playoff game at Rockmart High School.
Rockmart's Dennis Sims (11) returns the opening kickoff of Friday's Class AA state playoff game against East Jackson at Rockmart High School.
