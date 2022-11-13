It took just two plays for the Rockmart Yellow Jackets to properly welcome East Jackson to The Rock on Friday night. The rest of the evening was one for the history books.
JD Davis scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, JoJo Haynes returned a botched field goal 81 yards for a score and No. 6 Rockmart built a 51-0 lead by halftime on the way to a 65-7 win in the first round of the Class AA state football playoffs.
The Jackets, who entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed from Region 7-AA, now have a seven-game winning streak as they return to the Sweet 16 after losing in the first round last year while in Class 3A. They will host North Cobb Christian on Friday with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinals.
Rockmart (9-2) wasted no time in establishing their dominance of the visiting Eagles from Commerce as Cam Ferguson scored on a 55-yard run on the second play from scrimmage. Jose Alegria made his first of six extra points to give the Jackets a 7-0 lead just 24 seconds into the game.
That set the pace for the rest of the half as Rockmart used a short field and big plays to efficiently move the ball and score on its first five possessions. East Jackson’s attempts to find some momentum never materialized, and a touchdown in the third quarter came against some of the Jackets’ younger players and with a running clock.
Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said the playoffs can be a tricky time of the year for a team after going through preseason practice and playing the regular season.
“You can get bored with the process at practice because it gets redundant. But they’ve got to understand not to get bored with the process and focus on the small details,” Parson said.
“This week I reminded them of last year at this time, where a four seed came in and knocked off us, being a number one seed, and the taste that it left us with for a whole offseason. And these kids have put in a lot of work from December to where we’re at right now. And the preparation they started off with on Monday with our film session to what we saw tonight was an accumulation of what they did at practice.”
The Jackets finished the game with the most points scored in a state playoff game in the program’s history and with over 500 yards of offense.
“You talk about physicality. It was a physical game. And our kids set the tone early,” Parson said.
With Rockmart up 28-0 after the first quarter, East Jackson (5-6) attempted an 18-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter, but the snap sailed over the kicker’s head. Haynes scrambled to recover the loose ball around the 19-yard line and raced to the end zone.
With the Eagles back on offense following the ensuing kickoff, East Jackson quarterback Drew Richardson attempted a short pass to his right when Rockmart’s Braylon Jones jumped in front of the receiver to intercept the ball and return it 35 yards for another Jacket touchdown to make it 42-0 with 10:52 still left in the half.
Brent Washington had runs of 14 and 22 yards to set up a 1-yard touchdown run for Haynes with 6:46 to go in the second as Filiberto Duarte took over PAT kicking duties, and East Jackson ran into special teams trouble again as a snap on a punt was high and went over the head of the punter and out of the back of the Eagles’ end zone for a safety.
Rockmart, which has reached at least the second round of the playoffs in five of the last six years, now prepares for a North Cobb Christian team that is 10-1 after defeating Columbia 14-6 last Friday. They are the No. 2 seed out of Region 6-AA after playing in Class A for the last 14 seasons.
“We’ve got to make sure we can get over that hump and get into the next round. We’ve got to take care of business with a good football team coming in. I don’t know much about them, but I know they’re pretty good,” Parson said.