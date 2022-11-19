Rockmart’s Cam Ferguson (10) runs tot he outside on the way to a touchdown in the third quarter against North Cobb Christian in the Class AA state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18. Ferguson scored two touchdowns as Rockmart won 63-10.
For the third game in a row, the Rockmart Jackets scored more than 60 points. But for the first time in almost four years, they are heading to the Elite Eight because of it.
North Cobb Christian quarterback Matty Go threw five interceptions and lost a fumble while Rockmart used its speed to get into the end zone Friday night as the Jackets rolled to a 63-10 victory in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
The No. 7-ranked Jackets led 28-10 at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter thanks to back-to-back-to-back interceptions that each led to Rockmart touchdowns and a four-touchdown lead that would seal their first trip back to the quarterfinals since going to the championship game in 2018.
“I’m excited for our players. They worked really hard for this. I’m excited for our staff who have put in a lot of time. It’s one more week to be around these kids and teach them the game of football, teach them the game of life and love on them and let them experience this. But, you know, the third round is not our goal. So we’re excited to be in it and we’re looking forward to the future,” Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said.
Rockmart (10-2) now has to travel for the first time this postseason as they will meet No. 1 Fitzgerald this Friday. The defending Class AA state champion Purple Hurricanes scraped by unranked Putnam County 28-20 in their Sweet 16 contest.
“We’ll get a good chance to see where our program is at,” Parson said.
Rockmart scored on the first possession of the second half as Cam Ferguson capped an 8-play, 70-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run. Ty’Shawn Johnson intercepted Go two plays into North Cobb Christian’s possession, leading to a short field and a 15-yard touchdown run by Rockmart quarterback JD Davis a short time later.
A long pass attempt by Go on the next Eagle offensive play was snatched out of the air by Rockmart’s Tristan Anderson, who lost the ball while battling to gain yardage. His teammate Dennis Sims recovered the fumble, however.
Rockmart got the advantage of a personal foul call and an unsportsmanlike call on North Cobb Christian to start the ensuing drive in Eagles territory. The Jackets then moved the ball consistently before scoring on a 1-yard run from Lanear McCrary.
The next North Cobb Christian drive ended when Go’s pass to Jacob Cruz was broken up by Anderson and then intercepted by Nyreon Cooper, who was able to score on the return and push Rockmart’s lead to 56-10 with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
“Defense was on the field a lot (in the first half) but they scored two touchdowns. But we felt like we had a lot of good things going offensively. And then obviously you saw the second half. That was the challenge for us to just be more physical in the second half,” Parson said.
“Our defensive staff did a great job. Our players did an unbelievable job of executing the plan. And it was one of those nights that is fun to watch.”
Go finished 9-of-16 for 114 yards, all of which came in the first half as the senior was 0-for-4 in the second half, each time getting picked off. The Eagles were held to 75 yards rushing for a total of 189 yards of offense.
Rockmart, meanwhile, had 304 yards with 291 coming on the ground. Davis and Ferguson each had two touchdowns while Brent Washington scored two touchdowns, one on a 2-yard run and another on a 60-yard interception return, both in the second quarter.
The Eagles (10-2) scored on the opening possession as Finley Ross kicked a 24-yard field goal after North Cobb stalled out at the Rockmart 7-yard line. Rockmart wasted little time getting points on the board as Davis took to the outside on a 45-yard touchdown run just two plays into the Jackets’ first drive.
Jose Alegria made his first of seven straight extra points and Rockmart took a 7-3 lead that they would never relinquish.
Go was hit by Rockmart’s Zay Middlebrooks on the fourth play of the ensuing possession and lost the ball, which was scooped up by the Jackets’ Bobby High who took off on a 33-yard sprint into the end zone for a 14-3 lead.