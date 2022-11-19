Jackets dissect Eagles’ defense to earn spot in Elite Eight

Rockmart’s Cam Ferguson (10) runs tot he outside on the way to a touchdown in the third quarter against North Cobb Christian in the Class AA state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18. Ferguson scored two touchdowns as Rockmart won 63-10.

 Jeremy Stewart

For the third game in a row, the Rockmart Jackets scored more than 60 points. But for the first time in almost four years, they are heading to the Elite Eight because of it.

North Cobb Christian quarterback Matty Go threw five interceptions and lost a fumble while Rockmart used its speed to get into the end zone Friday night as the Jackets rolled to a 63-10 victory in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.

Rockmart’s Zylon McCrary (9) and Montreas Simmons (70) push back on the defensive line against North Cobb Christian during the secound round playoff game at Rockmart High School on Friday, Nov. 18.
Rockmart’s Cam Ferguson (10) celebrates with teammate Brent Washington (22) after he returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown against North Cobb Christian on Friday, Nov. 18.
