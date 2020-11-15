A mix of exterior forces allowed the Rockmart High School football team to wake up Saturday with a four-peat to their name.
The Jackets clinched the Region 6-3A championship over the weekend after Adairsville upset North Murray 42-35 on Friday night, giving the Mountaineers their second region loss of the season with just one week left in the regular season.
Rockmart, which is undefeated in the region at 6-0, was scheduled to host 6-3A foe LaFayette on Friday until the Ramblers were forced to cancel the game early last week after multiple players were forced to follow COVID-19 quarantine protocol because of possible close contact.
The region title is Rockmart’s fourth in a row and first in Class 3A, which the school moved up to for this school year as a part of the Georgia High School Association’s reclassification. It’s also the fourth in a row under head coach Biff Parson, who has accrued a record of 50-9 in his five seasons at the helm.
The distinction means the Jackets will host the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 27, matching up with the No. 4 seed out of Region 7-3A, which has yet to be determined.
A statement on LaFayette High School’s website last week announced that the game against Rockmart was canceled and added that the game would not be able to be rescheduled since it comes so close to the end of the regular season.
The game was among close to 20 around the state that were cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Jackets are next scheduled to play Ringgold in Catoosa County on Friday for their final game of the regular season.
Last Friday’s scheduled game with LaFayette was the first contest Rockmart has had canceled because of precautions around possible COVID-19 exposure.
The game was supposed to be Senior Night for Rockmart, with senior football players, band members and cheerleaders being recognized on the field prior to kickoff. Plans are to hold the recognition when Rockmart hosts the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 27.