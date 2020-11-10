Rockmart High School has announced that Friday’s football game against LaFayette has been canceled because of multiple LaFayette players being quarantined as a result of cases of COVID-19.
A post on the school’s Facebook page Tuesday let fans know that the contest had been called off and that rescheduling it could be an option, but Rockmart Athletic Director Barry Williams said that would be a longshot with the regular season ending soon.
“We’re down to a deadline because everything has to be done by Nov. 21 because of the playoffs. So don’t see us rescheduling our game with them,” Williams said.
The Jackets are next scheduled to play Ringgold in Catoosa County on Nov. 20 for their final game of the regular season. Rockmart is on track to win its fourth straight region championship and host at least the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Nov. 27.
LaFayette is still scheduled to play North Murray on Nov. 21, but Williams said that was still uncertain as of Tuesday afternoon.
A message posted on the Walker County Schools’ website earlier this week referred to “a situation that occurred outside the school building” leading to a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines at LaFayette High School this week.
Several Georgia high schools have been forced to postpone or forfeit football games this season after having players and/or coaches test positive for COVID-19 and be forced to quarantine.
Rockmart is 7-1 overall and 6-0 against region opponents this season, which has seen the Jackets able to play their regularly scheduled games each week through a season filled with extra precautions and guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday’s game was going to be Rockmart’s last home game of the regular season, with the Ramblers coming to The Rock for a Region 6-3A game against the Jackets, who are currently in control of first place in the region.
The game was supposed to be Senior Night for Rockmart, with senior football players, band members and cheerleaders being recognized on the field prior to kickoff. Plans are to hold that recognition when Rockmart hosts the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 27.