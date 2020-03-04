Longtime friends Lataevion Thompson and Matthew Waddell will keep their connection for the next four years after the pair signed up to play for Hanover College in Indiana.
Seniors Thompson and Waddell both celebrated their decision to hit the gridiron as future Panthers during a ceremony at Rockmart High School on Tuesday afternoon, March 3.
"When we first went up there, the campus was what I liked a lot about it," Waddell said. "The coaches were great. I'd talked to other coaches before that, but the way they talked to me they made me feel like they wanted me to be there."
Thompson said that "the whole team is very close knit and are like a family. I love that about it, and that I get an opportunity to play as a freshman."
Waddell, who plans to study education, was joined by his parents Jeanine and Johnny and his brother Braxton came to watch him sign with Hanover. Thompson was joined by his mother Ebony Thompson, his grandmother and grandfather Cecilia and Charles Thompson and his cousin.
Both were thankful for the opportunities they had to play for Rockmart over the past four years and encouraged their fellow athletes and students to keep working hard.
"Just keep grinding," Thompson said. "There's a college out there for everyone. If I can find a school, then everyone can."
They also wanted to thank head coach Biff Parson for being a positive force in their lives since the first day they entered the weight room as freshmen, setting a tone for the past four seasons.
"It will stick with me forever," Thompson said.
Waddell added that "That freshman season was incredible. Coming out and going 8-2 after the season before going 2-8, that was crazy."
He also added for the pair that "in my heart, I'll always be a Jacket."
Parson said he was glad to see both find a school after their hard work over the past four years.
"They're going to be there together, to share great memories and make great memories," he said at their signing ceremony. "They'll continue to play college football, but most importantly they'll be getting a great education."
He said their work ethic, character and personalities helped "Set the Standard" that is the team's motto since Parson's arrival.