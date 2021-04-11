The 2021 Nick Chubb Hometown Football Camp was recently announced, giving local kids a chance to learn from one of top running backs in the NFL.
Following the huge success of Chubb’s 2019 camp, the Cedartown star wasted no time setting up the second edition. After a hiatus last summer caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, things are back on to welcome back Cedartown’s future stars.
The free camp has spots for 200 athletes of all positions, ranging in age from 6 to 16 years old. Campers must be Cedartown residents and must be registered by May 11 at ESMFootballCamps.com. The camp will take place on Saturday, June 12, from 8:30 a.m. until noon at Cedartown High School.
As happened with the last Nick Chubb camp, the Cedartown High School football staff will be assisting again. Bulldogs head coach Jamie Abrams, who led CHS to the Elite 8 and a Region 7-4A title in his first year, stated that he is excited for the opportunity to help out with the Nick Chubb Hometown Camp.
“We’re definitely looking forward to seeing all the kids come to the camp, especially since we weren’t able to have one last year,” Abrams said. “Each coach in the Cedartown football program will be helping at the camp. Each coach will help in running different stations.”
Although Abrams has only been a Polk School District employee for just over a year, the Woodland, Ala., native is already very familiar with Chubb. The two-time Pro Bowler returns home to Polk County during the offseason and trains at Cedartown High School, preparing for his next season as a Cleveland Brown.
Chubb often interacts with current CHS athletes around the athletic complex, whether he is working out in the weight room or running around the track.
“It is extremely valuable to have someone with his experiences around. I believe it helps our guys when they look over and see him doing the same things they are doing,” Abrams said. “We all appreciate all Nick does for CHS athletics and the Cedartown community, and we’re hopeful this event will help get the numbers up in the youth programs.”
Abrams also mentioned that it is great Chubb is offering this camp for the youth in Cedartown, allowing those kids the opportunity to interact with someone like him. The Cedartown Recreation Department saw tons of success with their youth and middle school football programs in 2020, and all involved are hoping this camp can increase participants next year.