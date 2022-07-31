It was time for Friday night lights in Rockmart last week, but there wasn’t any stakes on the line for the fighting Yellow Jackets just yet.

Players and coaches wrapped up the last week of conditioning with a “preview night” for fans to come out and watch the team practice. Fans were asked to bring laundry detergent and bottled water as admission for the team to use through the upcoming season.

Jackets provide early look at team

Quarterback JD Davis passes the ball during warmups for the Rockmart football team’s public practice Friday, July 29.
Jackets provide early look at team

Rockmart head football coach Biff Parson watches a play develop during Friday’s night practice session at the school’s practice field.

The Polk County Standard Journal will publish its annual Pigskin Preview special section in the Aug. 17 edition. Separate sections will focus on Cedartown and Rockmart football programs as well as marching bands and cheerleaders.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In