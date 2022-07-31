Rockmart High School football players run through drills as part of the line for extra point attempts during a preview night for fans on Friday, July 29, at the school’s practice field. The Jackets will host Bremen on Friday for a preseason scrimmage.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart head football coach Biff Parson talks with a player as the team warms up prior to their practice for fans on Friday, July 29.
Jeremy Stewart
A Rockmart wide receiver goes up for a catch during drills at a public practice for fans on Friday, July 29.
It was time for Friday night lights in Rockmart last week, but there wasn’t any stakes on the line for the fighting Yellow Jackets just yet.
Players and coaches wrapped up the last week of conditioning with a “preview night” for fans to come out and watch the team practice. Fans were asked to bring laundry detergent and bottled water as admission for the team to use through the upcoming season.
With music playing on a portable speaker, the team got into their practice routine, running drills and dialing in on the playbook some before a brief rain shower provided some extra atmosphere during the latter part of the evening.
Junior quarterback JD Davis took several reps as he looks to lead the Jackets’ offense following recovery from a knee injury in the last game of the 2021 regular season. Several other returning starters make this year’s Rockmart team another one to watch as they try for their sixth straight region title.
The Jackets will be in a more familiar setting this week as they host Bremen in a preseason scrimmage on Friday in what is expected to be the first activity on Rockmart’s new artificial turf field.
A trip to Pickens next Friday for one last dress rehearsal will be followed by the season opener on Aug. 19 as Cedartown returns to The Rock for the traditional rivalry game.
The Polk County Standard Journal will publish its annual Pigskin Preview special section in the Aug. 17 edition. Separate sections will focus on Cedartown and Rockmart football programs as well as marching bands and cheerleaders.