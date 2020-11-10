A season’s worth of good luck came to an abrupt halt Tuesday as Rockmart High School announced the school’s varsity football game this Friday against LaFayette was canceled.
A post on the school’s Facebook page announced the game had been canceled, although it did leave the option open for it to be rescheduled. All ticket sales for Friday’s game were canceled as well, according to the post.
It was not immediately known why the game was canceled. Several Georgia high schools have been forced to postpone or forfeit football games this season after having players and/or coaches test positive for COVID-19 and be forced to quarantine.
Friday’s game was going to be Rockmart’s last home game of the regular season, with the Ramblers coming to The Rock for a Region 6-3A game against the Jackets, who are currently in control of first place in the region.
The game was supposed to be Senior Night for Rockmart, with senior football players, band members and cheerleaders being recognized on the field prior to kickoff. Officials have commented that recognition has been moved to the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 27.
Rockmart is 7-1 overall and 6-0 against region opponents this season, which has seen the Jackets able to play their regularly scheduled games each week through a season filled with extra precautions and guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jackets are next scheduled to play Ringgold in Catoosa County on Nov. 20 for their final game of the regular season. Rockmart is on track to win its fourth straight region championship and host at least the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Nov. 27.