Former Cedartown Bulldog Zahquan Frazier announced his college decision last Wednesday in front of friends and family.
At a signing ceremony held at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant in Cedartown, Frazier shared his plans to transfer to the University of Kentucky.
“I picked Kentucky because of the coaches. On my official visit I talked with several players, and nobody had a bad thing to say,” Frazier said. “I definitely got strong family vibes in Lexington. It’s very family-oriented, and everybody likes everybody.”
Frazier also stated that something that stood out is the fact that head coach Mark Stoops has a reputation of producing talented defensive backs. Stoops was the defensive backs coach at the University of Miami from 2001-2003, where he coached future NFL star Sean Taylor.
The 2019 CHS graduate played the past two years as a defensive back at Coffeyville Community College. Before that, he spent his true freshman season in 2019 at Southern Illinois University.
Although Frazier played in just four games as a Saluki, he found much more playing time by going the junior college route. Following his first year as a Red Raven, which saw him earn All-America Second Team honors, the 6-foot-4 cornerback registered an even bigger impact as a redshirt freshman.
Zahquan finished with 31 tackles, eleven pass-breakups, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His efforts helped Coffeyville to a 6-1 record, good enough to hand the Red Ravens the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference regular-season title. It was CCC’s first KJCCC title in 15 years.
“Playing junior college ball really helped me gain confidence. I was going up against the best every week, so I knew that I had to be prepared for whatever and be dialed in for every play,” Frazier said. “My mentality isn’t going to change any at Kentucky. I just have to stay consistent, play my game, and do whatever I have to do to help the team win.”
As of Early National Signing Day, Frazier was ranked the tenth overall prospect in all of junior college football by 247Sports. The Coffeyville star is considered the second-best safety in JUCO, and the third best junior college player hailing from the state of Georgia.
Frazier, who was granted just one scholarship coming out of high school, earned a whopping 32 offers in his time as a Red Raven. After narrowing down the list, he announced a top three of Kentucky, Utah, and UTSA. And, back home, where his dream to play major college football all started, the Cedartown Bulldog chose to become a Wildcat.
“In high school I didn’t think I’d be able to play in the SEC one day, but I always thought I had the talent to,” Frazier said. “I had to transfer, test the waters, and bet on myself, but I did it. Now it’s time to go to work.”
With Frazier’s signing, Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class catapulted to the No. 11 in the nation per 247Sports. The Wildcats have the fourth-best recruiting class in the Southeastern Conference, behind only Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M.
Frazier will begin his career as a Wildcat on Sept. 3, 2022, as Kentucky hosts Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field. His first SEC game will come a week later as the Wildcats travel to The Swamp to play the Florida Gators.
Next season, five Cedartown alums will be playing for Power 5 football programs: Jayden Johnson (Arkansas), Tony Mathis (West Virginia), Kobe Pace (Clemson), CJ Washington (Georgia), and Frazier.