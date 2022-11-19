Diamond’s big night propels Cedartown to Elite Eight

Cedartown's Michael Gibbons (7) reaches up to help bring down a Stephenson player during their Class 4A state playoff game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18.

 Gail Conner

For the third straight year the Cedartown Bulldogs find themselves back in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. And this time they are putting their undefeated season and a prime shot at a state championship on the line.

Senior running back Harlem Diamond scored four touchdowns and No. 1 Cedartown led 42-0 after three quarters to coast to a 48-16 win over Stephenson in the Sweet 16 on Friday at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.

Cedartown's Harlem Diamond secures the ball after a handoff during a Class 4A state playoff game against Stephenson at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18.
