For the third straight year the Cedartown Bulldogs find themselves back in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. And this time they are putting their undefeated season and a prime shot at a state championship on the line.
Senior running back Harlem Diamond scored four touchdowns and No. 1 Cedartown led 42-0 after three quarters to coast to a 48-16 win over Stephenson in the Sweet 16 on Friday at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
The win continues a string of dominating wins from the Bulldogs, who have scored six or more touchdowns in seven of their last eight games and have allowed an average of 7.4 points per game during that span.
Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams has now led his team to at least the state quarterfinals in each of his first three years at the helm. The Bulldogs now must prepare for a showdown with No. 6-ranked Bainbridge this Friday in Southwest Georgia just a few miles from the Florida state line.
Cedartown (12-0) controlled its game against Stephenson from the start Friday night as the Bulldogs held a 21-0 lead after the opening quarter.
Diamond scored on runs of 32 and 33 yards, while Patrick Gardner pushed his way into the end zone from a yard out to round out the first period’s scoring.
Diamond then scored on a 3-yard run late in the second quarter before opening the second half with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that capped his night.
Fellow Cedartown senior Khamarion Davis took the reins, however, and scored on a 59-yard run with three minutes left in the third quarter before adding a 4-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter under a running clock.
Stephenson (7-4) scored on a kickoff return and added another touchdown before time was up, converting two-point plays each time against some of the younger Cedartown players.
Bainbridge, who is 8-5 and won Region 1-4A this season, shut out No. 8-ranked Burke County 44-0 in their Sweet 16 contest. The Bearcats last played Cedartown in the quarterfinals of the 2020 state playoffs, which they won 21-10.