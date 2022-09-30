ROCKMART — Dennis Sims returned a punt and a fumble for a touchdown as the No. 10 Rockmart Yellow Jackets were dominant in their Region 7-AA opener over Model on Thursday night, 48-14.

Cam Ferguson and quarterback JD Davis each scored a pair of touchdowns for the Jackets, who won a home game for the first time this season and extended their region winning streak to 40 going back to 2016.

Complete effort by Jackets shuts down Model, 48-14

Model quarterback Jake Sanders (left) scrambles to the outside against Rockmart's Zay Middlebrooks during a Region 7-AA game at Rockmart on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Complete effort by Jackets shuts down Model, 48-14

Rockmart's Dennis Sims (11) prepares to counter a Model defender after making a catch during a Region 7-AA game at Rockmart on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Complete effort by Jackets shuts down Model, 48-14

Rockmart quarterback JD Davis runs to the outside for a big gain during the first quarter of a Region 7-AA game against Model on Thursday, Sept. 29.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In