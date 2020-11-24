A spectacular season on the football field reached a rough end over the weekend for the Cedartown Middle School football teams.
Both the Cedartown sixth-grade and eighth-grade teams lost to their opponents in the Georgia Middle School Athletic Association Division C state championship games Saturday, Nov. 21, at Wheeler High School in Marietta, ending each one’s unbeaten stretch.
Cedartown’s sixth-grade team lost to Dunwoody, 21-6, before the eighth-grade Bulldogs dropped a 15-8 game to River Ridge.
In the sixth-grade championship, Dunwoody got a pair of touchdowns from Wes Johnson in the second quarter and then tacked on another in the fourth to go up 21-0 over Cedartown. The Bulldogs got on the board with a 10-yard run from Davion Smith with three minutes to go in the game.
Smith attempted a two-point conversion pass to Christopher Coombs, but it fell incomplete.
The Bulldogs struck first in the eighth-grade title game with Isaiah Johnson scoring on a 2-yard run midway through the second quarter. Javaris Dyer then ran in the two-point conversion to put Cedartown up 8-0.
River Ridge answered before halftime as Ethan Spector completed a 75-yard touchdown pass from Grant Hollier with 54 second until the break. A pass play on the two-point conversion was successful to tie it up.
Another pass from Hollier to Spector put River Ridge on top 15-8 with 5:10 left in the third quarter after the kick for the extra point.
Both teams went back and forth through the rest of the game until Cedartown had possession deep in its own territory as time ran out.