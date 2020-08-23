It may only be late August, but it feels like the season of giving for Cedartown native and NFL running back Nick Chubb.
The former CHS football star, Georgia alum, and current Cleveland Browns tailback gave a $10,000 donation to the Cedartown High School football program last week. The money, contributed by Chubb and the National Football League, is to be spent on weights, shoulder pads, and other football equipment.
Polk County citizens know that this is not a rare occurrence from the 2014 Cedartown High School graduate. In July, 2018, Chubb donated 65 Xenith helmets to the football program and established the Nick Chubb Career Achievement Award, given each year to an exemplary Bulldog. Chubb also returns to Cedartown each offseason to workout with CHS athletes.
Though he is now one of the top running backs in the NFL, it is apparent that the former second-round pick has not forgotten where his home is.
Unfortunately for Chubb, this selfless act came on the heels of his first injury as a professional football player.
News broke on Aug. 17 that Nick suffered a hit from Browns linebacker Mack Wilson in practice and suffered a slight concussion. According to ClevelandBrowns.com, Chubb entered concussion protocol and left the field with a trainer. However, it was reported Saturday that Chubb returned to practice — on a limited basis — after sustaining a concussion earlier this week.
Chubb finished second in the entire league last season with 1,494 rushing yards. He also tallied eight touchdowns on the ground.
Many analysts are hopeful that Chubb’s possible concussion will not hinder his playing time to start the 2020 campaign. Cleveland starts the season on Sept. 13, taking on the defending AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. and be televised by CBS.