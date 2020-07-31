Jayden Johnson continues to rack up the accolades entering his senior campaign.
The Cedartown star and South Carolina commit was recently placed on the watch list for Sports Illustrated’s All-American Football Team.
According to a press release, the preliminary round lists the top 1,000 high school football seniors across the country. The list will be cut to 250 in October and 99 in November.
Sports Illustrated will announce their first-team of 25 players, second-team of 25 athletes, and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.
Johnson is expected to be one of the premiere prospects in Class 4A this year. After flashing his talents as a quarterback and defensive back in 2019, Jayden committed to South Carolina in mid-June over offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma. A three-star prospect, he is currently ranked as the No. 537 player in the nation by 247Sports.
In their scouting report, SI gave plenty of praise to the Bulldog product. They credited his ranking due to his long and lean frame, his sudden change-of-direction ability, his clear understanding of leverage in coverage, and his tendency to diagnose plays quickly from the outside as a cornerback.
The scouts at Sports Illustrated believe his ceiling is highest in the defensive backfield, “where his size proves a major asset.”
Of the 1,000 players across the nation named to the Sports Illustrated All-American Football Team watch list, 84 hail from the Peach State. Other athletes from Northwest Georgia named to the list include Cartersville’s Evan Slocum, Paulding County’s Smael Mondon, and Carrollton’s fearsome four-some of Chaz Chambliss, Chief Borders, Jared Nedd, and Khristian Zachary.