Eli Barrow, a junior linebacker for the Cedartown Bulldogs’ football team, was recognized last week as the scoutSMART Student-Athlete of the Week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
Barrow is a 4.0 student and a two-sport athlete who plays football and baseball. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Optimist Club, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy and the Superintendent’s Advisory Council.
Barrow led the Bulldogs in tackles last season and has 64 total tackles in seven games this year (35 solo, 29 assists). He also has 6.5 tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks, five QB hurries and an interception.
“Eli is a well-rounded kid who gets it done in the classroom and on the field,” said Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams, who nominated Barrow.
The Bulldogs were off last week but will be back on the field this Friday taking on Central-Carroll on the road in a Region 7-4A contest before returning to Doc Ayers Field on Nov. 5 for their regular season finale against Heritage-Catoosa.