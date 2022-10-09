RINGGOLD — The Cedartown Bulldogs came to Jeff Sims Field this past Friday as the No. 1-ranked team in all of Class 4A and looked every bit the part as they shut out No. 10 Heritage, 42-0, in a Region 7-AAAA contest.
All the points were scored in the opening half.
After the Bulldogs forced an early three-and-out, Harlem Diamond raced 71 yards on Cedartown’s first play from scrimmage, while the extra point gave the visitors a quick 7-0 lead.
Cedartown’s second possession, which came after another Heritage punt, lasted just two plays. Bryce Travillian’s tackle at the 2-yard line prevented Tae Harris from scoring on a 73-yard run, but on the very next play, 5-foot-10, 260-pound fullback Patrick Gardner plowed into the end zone to double the lead midway through the first quarter.
The Generals used two catches by Peyton Newman to move the ball 34 yards to the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line. However, a fumble gave it back to Cedartown and a six-play drive ended with a 31-yard TD pass from Reece Tanner to Diamond with 1:30 left in the opening stanza.
The Bulldogs’ next two touchdowns both followed Heritage punts. Khamarion Davis scored from nine yards out with 9:49 left in the first half and Tanner scored with 6:37 left before intermission on 1-yard sneak.
A big kick return by Paxton McCrary gave the Generals great field position at the Cedartown 37, but the Bulldogs held on downs and Diamond closed out the first-half scoring by hauling in a 51-yard pass from Tanner.
Backups played the entire second half, which employed a running clock. The Generals got the ball inside the red zone early in the fourth, but the drive was thwarted by a fumble that Cedartown recovered at its own 11.
A total of 11 different running backs racked up 266 rushing yards on 31 carries for the Bulldogs. Tanner was 5 of 5 passing for 110 yards in the first half, while Diamond led Cedartown in rushing (3 for 79 yards) and in receiving (2 for 82).
Heritage was limited to 119 total yards. McCrary had a team-high 20 yards on eight carries. Kaden Swope was 4 of 11 in the air for 48 yards, while Brady Chandler went 3 of 4 for 19 yards in the second half. Newman led the Generals with three catches for 43 yards.
Cedartown (7-0, 2-0) will play at Sonoraville on Oct. 21, while Heritage (6-1, 1-1) will also take this Friday off before another big region contest at Northwest Whitfield on Oct. 21.