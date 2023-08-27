Cedartown unable to respond in 27-10 road loss to Callaway

Cedartown's Tae Harris (27) heads into traffic as he returns the opening kickoff against Callaway during a non-region contest at Callaway Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25.

 Gail Conner

After starting out their second game of the season on a good note, the Cedartown Bulldogs found following up their opening number to be difficult.

Facing a tough Class AA squad for the second week in a row, Class 4A Cedartown traveled to Troup County on Friday to face Callaway in a non-region contest and fell to the host Cavaliers 27-10.

Cedartown unable to respond in 27-10 road loss to Callaway

Cedartown quarterback Drew Ledbetter rolls out to attempt a pass during a non-region contest at Callaway Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In