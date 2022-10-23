CALHOUN — The 7-0 Cedartown Bulldogs traveled to Sonoraville on Friday night ranked No. 1 in the state to take on the 5-2 Phoenix in a key Region 7-4A matchup.
Both teams went into Friday night’s game fresh off a bye week, and it would be the Bulldogs coming away with a convincing 48-0 road win to stay unbeaten.
Cedartown won the toss before the game and deferred, electing to kick to Sonoraville, and both teams traded punts on their first offensive possessions.
The Phoenix got into Bulldogs territory on their next drive, but on the first play of the second quarter, an 80-plus yard pick six from Jaxon Pate to Cedartown’s Demarcus Gardner in the red zone put CHS up 6-0, with a failed two-point conversion.
Sonoraville would punt on their next drive, and a 53-yard touchdown run from Khamarion Davis — along with a successful two-point conversion — would put the Bulldogs up 14-0 with just under 10:00 left in the half.
CHS tried an onside kick on the kickoff, but Sonoraville was able to jump on the ball for good field position to start their next drive. The Phoenix couldn’t get anything going, however, and after showing an offensive formation on fourth down and 11, Pate elected a pooch punt.
Moving the ball on their next drive, Cedartown was able to eat up some clock and eventually hit paydirt with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Reece Tanner to Harlem Diamond at the 1:37 mark in the second quarter to go up 21-0 with the extra point.
On the next drive for Sonoraville, Zach Lyles was stripped after a catch with 56 seconds left in the half, with the Bulldogs recovering.
A Tay Harris touchdown was called back on Cedartown's next drive with a chop block penalty with 44 seconds left, but a 37-yard screen pass from Tanner to Davis made it 28-0 with the extra point at the 17-second mark.
After the kickoff, the Phoenix took a knee at the 10-second mark to take the game to halftime.
Cedartown got the ball to start the second half, starting at their own 26, and moved the ball steadily before a 27-yard Harlem Diamond touchdown run at the 8:22 mark in the third to put the Bulldogs up 35-0 with the extra point.
Sonoraville couldn’t get traction on their next drive, punting the ball away again. Cedartown would move the ball all the way down just shy of the Phoenix end zone before Mikey Esquivel pushed in for a one-yard rushing touchdown at the 57-second mark. The extra point made it 42-0 Bulldogs.
The fourth quarter would see nearly all starters for both teams sidelined with a running clock.
At the 2:29 mark, a three-yard rushing touchdown from Cedartown's Davis would make it 48-0, and a missed extra point would leave it there for a final score after Sonoraville failed to score on their final drive.
Cedartown returns to Doc Ayers Field this Friday night for homecoming against Southeast Whitfield.