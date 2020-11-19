Cedartown High School’s football game at Heritage-Catoosa in Ringgold, originally scheduled for Friday night in Catoosa County, was canceled on Thursday.
The Bulldogs’ final warm-up before jumping into the Class 4A state playoffs was called off by Heritage after a person connected to the football team tested positive for COVID-19 and a number of players were placed in quarantine, according to a post on the school’s athletics Twitter page.
Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams said Thursday that while the coaches and players are disappointed they won’t get to play Friday night, they understand they have a lot to look forward to and prepare for in the coming weeks.
“We were prepared to go play tomorrow and we got the call about Heritage having a lot of kids quarantined so at this point we'll move on and look towards the first round,” Abrams said.
Cedartown (6-2) won the Region 7-4A title last week after topping Central-Carroll 34-7 and moving to 4-0 against league foes while winning its sixth game in a row.
The Bulldogs are set as the No. 1 seed for the region in the GHSA state football playoffs, which are scheduled to start Nov. 27. Heritage (5-4) is 2-2 in region play and will have to wait until after Friday’s contests shake out to determine if or where it will play in the postseason.
Abrams said his staff are also playing a bit of a waiting game as they will take on the No. 4 seed out of Region 6-4A in the first round. That is likely to be Arabia Mountain, who is 2-4 this season and plays Rockdale County in a non-region tilt Friday night.
The excitement of winning Cedartown’s first football region title in 19 years has been processed by the team, according to Abrams, and he said he feels they will take on the next challenge with focus and determination.
“We’ve had a good week of practice so hopefully they understand that's behind us now and it's time to move on and move towards other things,” Abrams said. “I mean, that's really all it is and all it's about. It's kind of like life. You know you have an accomplishment, but you can't enjoy it very long because you've got to keep pressing forward and keep moving and figure out what the next thing is to deal with.”
Cedartown and Heritage’s game isn’t the only contests in the Waker-Catoosa area to be affected by COVID concerns. Ridgeland's game at Central-Carroll and LFO's home game with Adairsville have both been called off. Both games were the final regular season games for the Panthers and Warriors.
Three games including teams from the area remain scheduled for Friday evening. LaFayette will play at North Murray, Ringgold will entertain Rockmart and Gordon Lee will make the drive to Trion for their annual grudge match with the Bulldogs.