Cedartown outplays Central-Carroll to start region 1-0

Cedartown's Eli Barrow (12) locks onto Central-Carroll quarterback Devan Powell during Friday's Region 7-4A game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs used a steady first half to build up to a 39-7 win.

 Jeremy Stewart

Frustration ran high for the Cedartown Bulldogs on Friday night, but the success of long drives and defensive stands helped the home team stay undefeated when it was all over.

Cedartown scored on its first five possessions, Patrick Gardner finished with three touchdowns, and Eli Barrow highlighted an electrifying third quarter with four sacks as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs topped Central-Carroll 39-7 at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.

Cedartown's Patrick Gardner breaks out into the open field while carrying the ball during Friday's Region 7-4A game against Central-Carroll at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
Cedartown quarterback Reece Tanner (5) avoids a tackle by Central-Carroll's Vicari Swain (4) during a Region 7-4A game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30.
Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams (right) talks to a group of his players during a break in the action of a Region 7-4A game against Central-Carroll at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30.
Cedartown's Tae Harris runs down the middle of the field on the way to a 42-yard touchdown against Central-Carroll during a Region 7-4A game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30.
