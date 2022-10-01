Frustration ran high for the Cedartown Bulldogs on Friday night, but the success of long drives and defensive stands helped the home team stay undefeated when it was all over.
Cedartown scored on its first five possessions, Patrick Gardner finished with three touchdowns, and Eli Barrow highlighted an electrifying third quarter with four sacks as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs topped Central-Carroll 39-7 at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
The game was the first Region 7-4A game for both teams and just the second loss for the Central Lions, who came into the game with a 4-1 record and three highly-touted playmakers who never really threatened to take control of the game.
Freshman running back Jonaz Walton entered Friday’s game with 898 yards rushing and led Class 4A. He finished with 12 yards total on offense, half on five carries and the other half on two receptions.
Lion running back Vicari Swain, who is committed to South Carolina, was held to just 41 yards of offense, while quarterback Devan Powell, who is a dual threat behind center, was 11-of-18 passing for 105 yards and rushed for just 17 yards on 10 carries.
He was also tackled behind the line of scrimmage six times, with Barrow in on five of those including his four sacks during an eventful third quarter drive by the Lions.
Cedartown (6-0, 1-0 7-4A) used a 54-yard kickoff return by Khamarion Davis to set up a short field and scored on a 19-yard run by Harlem Diamond to open the second half and go up 26-7.
The ensuing Central-Carroll drive started on the Lions’ 13-yard line. Powell completed a 10-yard pass to Walton and had 15-yards tagged onto it thanks to an unsportsmanlike call on Cedartown.
Barrow then swept through the offensive line and caught Powell for a 7-yard loss on back-to-back downs, the second of which led to a personal foul on Barrow who was called for hitting Powell after the play as he was attempting to get to his feet.
With Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams visibly frustrated with the officials, the Bulldogs were penalized with a sideline infraction that moved Central down field another 15 yards.
Now with a new set of downs, Powell attempted to shake off the setbacks but Barrow once again plowed his way straight to the signal caller for a loss of 6 yards. Powell completed another pass to Walton, but Gardner was on top of him and brought him down for a 4-yard loss.
Two penalties were assessed after the play — unsportsmanlike call on each team — and the resulting decision led to Cedartown’s Demarcus Gardner getting ejected.
Now looking at third-and-20, the Lions found a decent offensive play with a 17-yard pass, but Barrow was right there on Powell on the next play to sack him for a 4-yard loss and a turnover on downs.
Cedartown took possession and used a seven-play, 56-yard drive to get back in the end zone, with Patrick Gardner covering the last 24 yards on four carries to make it 33-7 with 4:34 left in the third quarter.
Barrow, who had 66 tackles coming into Friday’s contest, said he was simply using what the Bulldogs’ defensive line was giving him to get to Powell all those times.
“My defensive line helped me out the most right there. They set up holes where the quarterback would try to come through and I just hit the hole and he'd be right there for me to make it,” Barrow said.
“Everything we do is working. We play as a team. There's no one man doing their own thing. It's the whole team doing it together and we've got each other's back.”
While Cedartown’s penalty woes would be over after the dramatic defensive stand, earlier calls had set the stage with untimely accuracy.
The Bulldogs had forced a fourth-and-9 for Central in the second quarter when a pass interference call on an incomplete pass by Powell moved the Lions to the Cedartown 12 with a new set of downs. Powell would leap over the goal line three plays later for his team’s only score of the game.
A roughing the kicker call went Cedartown’s way in the final minutes of the first half as quarterback Reese Tanner was hit as he punted from deep in Bulldogs territory. The renewed drive featured a 16-yard run by Tanner and his 26-yard pass on second-and-25 to Drew Ledbetter that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Gardner.
With the Bulldogs up 19-7, Cedartown tried for a 2-point play with Tanner getting a quick pass to Gardner in the end zone, but an illegal procedure call negated the conversion and backed up the line of scrimmage for the point-after attempt. Eri Velasquez’s kick then went wide right.
Still, the Bulldogs’ victory was set up by steadfast offense as Cedartown’s first three drives covered 89, 80 and 74 yards respectively.
Diamond finished with 99 yards on nine carries and an 8-yard reception, Davis had 81 yards on eight carries, including a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Gardner got the ball 14 times for 77 yards.
Sophomore Tae Harris got in on the action by sliding up the middle and scoring on a 42-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Cedartown will be on the road for another region test next week at Heritage-Catoosa in Ringgold. The Generals defeated Southeast Whitfield 56-12 on Friday to remain undefeated on the year.
Both Cedartown and Heritage are two of the top defensive teams in Class 4A, with Cedartown allowing an average of 7.33 points per game, and Heritage allowing 9.83.