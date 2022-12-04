This time there was jubilation. This time there were hugs. This time the Bulldogs finished on top.
After coming up short in a heartbreaking state semifinal game last season, Cedartown got redemption Friday night by defeating No. 2 North Oconee 28-20 in a classic Final Four showdown at Doc Ayers Field.
All that stands between the top-ranked Bulldogs and a state championship is a solid Benedictine team that hasn’t lost since September. Cedartown, now 14-0, has a chance to complete the school’s first undefeated season in the modern era and win just its second state football title.
It all comes after the first state semifinal game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium since 1985 when the Bulldogs hosted Gainesville and won 7—0 before losing to Thomson in the Class 3A championship game.
“This is an unbelievable way for this special group of seniors to go out on their home turf. We had the 1985 team come and talk to them this week. It’s been 37 years since Cedartown has had a chance to host a semifinal game and it was a great way to go out for those guys,” Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams said.
“We knew it was going to be a battle. I mean, you’re not going to play this deep in the playoffs without it being a battle. I’m just proud of the way our kids fought. They just fought and gave a great effort. Somebody had to make plays and somebody always seemed to come up with the play. I’m just as proud as I can be of them. There’s really nothing else I can say.”
After having allowed just 108 points all season, Cedartown’s defense once again showed up big for the Bulldogs in the Class 4A semifinals Friday, forcing a lost fumble of the game’s second play from scrimmage and adding to the score itself when Carlos Jones returned an interception 61 yards late in the first half to give his team a 14-7 lead.
North Oconee (13-1) got back within one score with 8:13 left in the game to make it 28-20 when Cedartown was called for back-to-back false start penalties on the ensuing drive to force the Bulldogs to punt.
The visiting Titans converted on fourth-and-1 and third-and-1 to get down to Cedartown’s 32-yard line. North Oconee quarterback Max Wilson threw an incomplete pass on third-and-4, followed by a false start call on the Titans.
On fourth-and-9, with the clock ticking closer to the two-minute mark, Wilson’s pass to the sideline went over his receiver’s head and Cedartown’s sideline and fans erupted.
The Bulldogs took possession, getting a first down on a Titans facemask penalty and ran out the clock from there.
“This whole game we were giving it our all. We never stopped on defense. We never stopped on offense. Penalties hurt us a lot, but we never stopped. We were all in. We wanted redemption this time around and we got it,” Cedartown linebacker Eli Barrow said.
The win came a day shy of a year when the Bulldogs fell 22-21 to Carver-Columbus in last season’s semifinal round that was sealed by a failed fourth-down conversion late in the game.
“We talked about redemption all week long. And it came down to a fourth down play again, and it just so happened to go in our favor,” Abrams said.
Running back Harlem Diamond was responsible for all three Cedartown offensive touchdowns in the game. He scored on a 3-yard run to turn a North Oconee turnover into points at the start of the game and electrified the crowd in the beginning of the second half by catching a 49-yard over-the-shoulder pass from quarterback Reece Tanner for a score.
The senior then capped off a six-play, 67-yard drive early in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run. He finished with 136 all-purpose yards to lead the Bulldogs. Eri Velasquez was a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points.
Cedartown was called for 15 penalties in the game compared to North Oconee’s seven, including an instance in the second quarter when officials called pass interference on a touchdown pass by Wilson and then roughing the kicker on the extra point. Both penalties were assessed on the ensuing kickoff, resulting in the Titans kicking off on Cedartown’s 30-yard line.
The Bulldogs led 21-7 late in the third quarter when North Oconee drove down the Bulldog 8 before executing a successful halfback pass for a touchdown. The corresponding kick for the extra point was blocked by Cornell Medellin to make it 21-13.
Cedartown is scheduled to play Benedictine (12-2) for the Class 4A state title at 3:30 p.m. at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Tickets are $20 in advance through GoFan.co, or $25 at the gate. All GHSA football championship games will be shown live on Georgia Public Broadcasting and streamed to any device at GPB.org/sports and NFHSNetwork.com.