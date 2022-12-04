Cedartown tops Titans in semifinal showdown

Cedartown’s Harlem Diamond (10) runs the ball against North Oconee’s Khalil Barnes during a Class 4A state semifinal game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2. The Bulldogs won 28-20 to advance to the state championship game against Benedictine.

 Jeremy Stewart

This time there was jubilation. This time there were hugs. This time the Bulldogs finished on top.

After coming up short in a heartbreaking state semifinal game last season, Cedartown got redemption Friday night by defeating No. 2 North Oconee 28-20 in a classic Final Four showdown at Doc Ayers Field.

Cedartown quarterback Reece Tanner leaps above the pile for extra yardage during a run against North Oconee in the team’s state semifinal game Friday, Dec. 1.
Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams talks to a player during a timeout in the state semifinal game against North Oconee on Friday, Dec. 1.
A mass of Cedartown football players tackle a North Oconee runner during the state semifinal game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1.
