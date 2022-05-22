Cedartown football finished up their spring practices in style on Friday night.
In front of a raucous crowd at Cedartown Memorial Stadium, the Bulldogs played their 2022 Red and White Spring Game. In the intrasquad scrimmage, the Red Team defeated the White Team 33-25.
The Red Team wasted little time getting the run-game established. On the game’s opening drive, the Bulldogs used head coach Jamie Abrams’ signature Wing-T offense to nickel and dime their way down the field.
Once they were within striking range, Red Team quarterback handed the ball off to freshman tailback Nehemiah Dorsey who found pay-dirt to open scoring. Ronaldo Segura nailed the extra point to make it a 7-0 ballgame with under four minutes to play in the first quarter.
Strong defense, which was a trend throughout the 2021 season for CHS, helped the Red Team get the ball back quickly. On their next possession, Ledbetter tucked it, eluded defenders, and ran 20-plus yards into the end zone. Junior Castanon’s point-after created a 14-0 advantage for the Red Team in the waning moments of the opening period.
After showing off his legs on their second scoring drive, Ledbetter was able to flash his passing ability midway through the second quarter. The junior zipped a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Reonte Porter to put the Red Team on top 20-0. Castanon again converted the kick, putting the White Team in a 21-0 hole.
Fortunately for the White Team, they were finally able to establish some rhythm against the Red Team’s defense on their final possession of the first half. Following a big throw from starting quarterback Reece Tanner to sophomore Demarcus Gardner that set them up with a first-and-goal, the senior signal caller found an open Edgar Martinez on a seven-yard touchdown pass. That score with 34 seconds left in the half, paired with Eri Velasquez’s point-after, cut it to a 14-point deficit at the half.
However, as is common in a spring game, some phantom points were added at the half to make it a closer matchup. The two teams opened the second half with the Red Team leading 27-18.
Following their impressive drive to end the first half, the White Team used Xavier Hargrove’s big-play ability to make it a one-possession game. Less than a minute into the second half, the senior running back broke away from the defense for a 67-yard scamper. Velasquez came through on the extra-point, making it a 27-25 difference.
Ledbetter put the game on ice late in the third quarter. The talented quarterback found his way into the end zone on third-and-goal from the one to give the Red Team an eight-point lead. His run with 1:53 left in the third ended up being the final score of the 2022 Spring Game.
Although the point-after-touchdown was no good, the 33-25 advantage stayed intact throughout the final 9:53 of game-time. Neither rushing offense was able to sustain a long drive in the fourth quarter when reserves were brought in, allowing the Red Team to celebrate a 33-25 win over the White Team at Doc Ayers Field.
With spring practice officially in the rearview, Cedartown football begins the 2022 preseason. The Bulldogs burst onto the scene in the first two years of the Jamie Abrams era by winning back-to-back Region 7-4A titles and making trips to the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, but after last year’s slim defeat in the Final Four, every team in Class 4A will be looking to take CHS down a peg this fall.
The Bulldogs will face another grueling non-region schedule. After playing a scrimmage at home versus Cass on Aug. 11, Cedartown opens the regular season with the annual rivalry game at Rockmart on Aug. 19.
CHS will then play consecutive games at Cedartown Memorial Stadium, as they will host 2A power Callaway on Aug. 26 before taking on Class 6A Sequoyah the following week. The Bulldogs round out the non-region slate with a trip to 5A runners-up Calhoun on Sept. 9 and a home game against the Dalton Catamounts on Sept. 23.
Cedartown’s first Region 7-4A clash will take place on Sept. 30 at home against Central-Carroll. Following trips to Heritage-Catoosa and Sonoraville on Oct. 7 and 21, the Bulldogs host Southeast Whitfield in the final regular season home game on Oct. 28. Their last game of the season will be a showdown with a scrappy Northwest Whitfield squad in Tunnel Hill on Nov. 4.