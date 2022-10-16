John Michael Morrison, of Stone Mountain and a member of the Cedartown High School class of 1980, will be inducted into the University of West Georgia Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend as part of the school’s 1982 Division III Football National Championship team.
"We are excited to welcome this group of inductees this fall," said Jason Carmichael, Director of Athletics. "From individuals performing at high levels in their respective sports, to a whole team earning championship hardware, this is a collection of talent and accomplishments worth celebrating."
The entire team will be enshrined as one group, celebrating the history it made when football returned to West Georgia. That team ran the table in 1982, winning the Division III National Championship in a 14-0 win over Augustana in the Stagg Bowl in Phenix City, AL.
Morrison played defensive end on the 1982 Division III National Championship Team and graduated from UWG in 1986 with a Bachelors of Science in Sociology. He earned a Masters in Counseling in 1995 from UWG. In 1998, Morrison earned a Specialist Degree in Education (Ed.S) in Community Counseling from Georgia State University.
Morrison has been in private practice as a Licensed Professional Counselor in Decatur, Georgia for twenty four (24) years.
On Friday evening, UWG Athletics will host a banquet to induct and honor the members of the Hall of Fame. The public induction will be on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at halftime of the football game against Valdosta State.