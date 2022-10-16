University of West Georgia

John Michael Morrison, of Stone Mountain and a member of the Cedartown High School class of 1980, will be inducted into the University of West Georgia Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend as part of the school’s 1982 Division III Football National Championship team.

"We are excited to welcome this group of inductees this fall," said Jason Carmichael, Director of Athletics. "From individuals performing at high levels in their respective sports, to a whole team earning championship hardware, this is a collection of talent and accomplishments worth celebrating."

