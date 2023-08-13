Bulldogs work out some preseason jitters against Cass

Cedartown’s Ajani Logan (11) runs down a Cass ball carrier as teammate Chris Johnson (19) moves in to help during a preseason scrimmage at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 10.

 Gail Conner

Cedartown fans got to get a good look at the makeup of the team in the Bulldog’s lone scrimmage of the 2023 preseason, and the results were positive.

Facing off against a talented Class 5A Cass squad last Thursday at home, Cedartown was able to score 17 unanswered points in the first half on the way to a 24-14 final.

Bulldogs work out some preseason jitters against Cass

Cedartown's Tae Harris (27) celebrates with teammate Reonte Porter after scoring on an interception return during a preseason scrimmage against Cass at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 10.
Bulldogs work out some preseason jitters against Cass

Cedartown's Taidji Neal (3) gets the handoff from quarterback Drew Ledbetter during a preseason scrimmage against Cass at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 10.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In