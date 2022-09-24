Bulldogs roll to win over Dalton, 43-9

Cedartown's Harlem Diamond (10) runs with the ball as Dalton's Rah-Quez Washington tries to catch up to him during the first quarter of Friday's game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.

 Jeremy Stewart

An all-Cedartown first half against the Dalton Catamounts built enough of a lead for the host team to post a 43-9 win at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Harlem Diamond ran for three touchdowns and caught another — all in the first 24 minutes of the game — as the No. 1 Bulldogs stifled a Dalton offense unable to regroup without a key piece of its arsenal.

Cedartown's Sam Smith (13) closes in on Dalton's Luke Blanchard during the first quarter of Friday's game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
Cedartown's Patrick Gardner (right) pushes past Dalton's Ethan Evans on the way into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of Friday's game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams talks to a player during a timeout in Friday's game against Dalton at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
