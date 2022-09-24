An all-Cedartown first half against the Dalton Catamounts built enough of a lead for the host team to post a 43-9 win at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Harlem Diamond ran for three touchdowns and caught another — all in the first 24 minutes of the game — as the No. 1 Bulldogs stifled a Dalton offense unable to regroup without a key piece of its arsenal.
The Catamounts, who are 2-3 after their final non-region contest, played without leading rusher Tyson Greenwade and didn’t score until late in the game after both teams had pulled their starters with a running clock.
Friday’s game was the first between Dalton and Cedartown in 25 years. The two programs were once common opponents, both in and out of region. With Friday’s win, Cedartown narrows Dalton’s lead in the all-time series to 17-16-4.
Sophomore quarterback Ethan Long started the game for Class 5A Dalton and hit Luke Blanchard for a pair of receptions in the opening drive that showed early promise for the Catamounts, but Cedartown’s defense soon adjusted.
A punt attempt by Dalton’s Adrian Gongora was blocked by Maleek Frederick and recovered by Sam Smith to start Cedartown on the Catamounts’ 22-yard line for its first possession. Diamond took a route to the right on the next play and rolled into the end zone.
Dalton would fail to get a first down for the rest of the first half while top-ranked 4A squad Cedartown, which stands undefeated at 5-0, left the Catamounts’ offense very little breathing room, holding them to 24 yards passing and 2 yards rushing in the first half.
Senior Parker McClurg was intercepted during Dalton’s third drive of the night by Smith to set up another short-field for the Bulldogs. Khamarion Davis had a 1-yard touchdown run three plays later to make it 22-0.
Diamond went on to score on runs of 29 and 36 yards as well as pull down a 40-yard pass from Bulldog quarterback Reese Tanner in open territory early in the second quarter. Patrick Gardner made his way into the end zone from 6 yards out with 54 seconds left to set a 43-0 lead for Cedartown at the break.
“We were able to make some plays early, but I think our kids did play hard and came out and played with some enthusiasm. We had another great crowd tonight, so it was good to come out with a win and perform pretty well in the first half," Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams said.
"You know, there's always something to correct. So we'll go in there and try to fix those things. And they do a good job of showing up and trying to correct those things."
Diamond, who did not play in the second half along with Cedartown’s other starters, finished with 100 yards rushing on just five carries and the 40-yard TD reception. Tanner was 3-of-4 passing for 73 yards and a touchdown as well as a two-point pass to Eli Barrow in the first quarter.
Up 29-0 in the second quarter, Cedartown attempted a reverse on the first play of a drive that led to a lost fumble. Dalton would not find any success on the ensuing possession.
The Bulldogs scored on their next drive after a 44-yard run by Xavier Hargrove set up a 36-yard touchdown run from Diamond with 6:24 left in the half. Eri Velasquez then connected on his fourth of five extra points.
Dalton was able to avoid a shutout with a drive in the third quarter that started on the Catamounts’ 13 and stalled out at the Bulldog 25 before a 41-yard field goal by Gongora just made it through the uprights early in the fourth quarter.
Seagan Morgan ran for 36 yards on third-and-6 to get Dalton down to Cedartown’s 15 later on, and Asher Renfroe would find Drew Snyder for a touchdown pass with just about a minute left to play.
The ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed as Renfroe was sacked by Rhys Smith.
Cedartown begins Region 7-4A play next Friday hosting a 4-1 Central-Carroll squad. Abrams said his team has spent the first half of the season well, providing answers to some questions they had at the beginning of the season.
“In region play, it doesn't matter who it is. You know after next week half the teams in the region will be 1-0 and the other half won't. Region games determine a lot, so that's what you play for is region wins. That's why that game is so important to us,” Abrams said.