Bulldogs named GHSF Daily Team of the Week

The Cedartown High School football team was presented the Georgia High School Football Daily Team of the Week award at a presentation in the school's auditorium Wednesday, Sept. 14. The top-ranked Bulldogs earned the award after defeating then No. 4-ranked Calhoun 21-7 on Sept. 9.

 Jeremy Stewart

Wednesday became a day to celebrate the Cedartown Bulldogs’ accomplishments, but head coach Jamie Abrams made sure to remind his players and the fans they’re not done yet.

Fresh off a monumental win over Class 5A Calhoun on the road and a No. 1 ranking in Class 4A, Cedartown was honored Wednesday afternoon in the school’s auditorium as Georgia High School Football Daily’s state Team of the Week.

Cedartown High School football players listen to the presentation of the GHSF Daily Team of the Week award in the school's auditorium Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams speaks during the presentation of the GHSF Daily Team of the Week award in the school's auditorium Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Cedartown High School football cheerleaders sit in the school's auditorium as they wait for the GHSF Daily Team of the Week presentation Wednesday, Sept. 14.
