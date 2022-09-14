The Cedartown High School football team was presented the Georgia High School Football Daily Team of the Week award at a presentation in the school's auditorium Wednesday, Sept. 14. The top-ranked Bulldogs earned the award after defeating then No. 4-ranked Calhoun 21-7 on Sept. 9.
Wednesday became a day to celebrate the Cedartown Bulldogs’ accomplishments, but head coach Jamie Abrams made sure to remind his players and the fans they’re not done yet.
Fresh off a monumental win over Class 5A Calhoun on the road and a No. 1 ranking in Class 4A, Cedartown was honored Wednesday afternoon in the school’s auditorium as Georgia High School Football Daily’s state Team of the Week.
The award, sponsored by BSN Sports and Titan Electric, was presented to the team Wednesday in front of a lively CHS auditorium full of not just football players and coaches, but also cheerleaders, band, school board members, and both school and school district administration.
The Bulldogs (4-0) defeated then-No. 4 Calhoun 21-7 on Friday, Sept. 9, spoiling the Yellow Jackets’ Homecoming game and sending a message throughout the state as they topped the perennial power program for the first time under Abrams.
The win marked Cedartown’s first victory over a top-five team from the same or higher classification since the Bulldogs beat Cartersville in 2005. They are ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1995.
Adam Krohn, sports journalist and contributor to GHSF Daily, was on hand to present the award to Abrams.
“Every week during the high school football season, our editors select a state Team of the Week and there are more than 400 football playing high schools in Georgia. ... And when we completed that process this week, the clear cut choice was the Cedartown Bulldogs,” Krohn said.
Abrams, who is in his third season as Cedartown’s head coach, has led the Bulldogs to a 23-5 record with back-to-back region titles and a state semifinal appearance.
“We mentioned it at the beginning of the season, the commitment that was made in the summer, and the results that you guys saw from showing up every day in the summer. We had a large number of guys do that. So right now we're reaping the benefits,” Abrams said.
“And with that being said we can't get too comfortable.”
Cedartown’s 4-0 start to the season has included wins over three top-10 ranked teams — Rockmart, Callaway and Calhoun — and only allowing 28 points total in those games.
The win over Calhoun saw senior quarterback Reece Tanner rush for 115 yards and pass for 149 yards and two touchdowns while senior running back Patrick Gardner ran for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, senior linebacker Eli Barrow had 13 tackles, three for a loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry, while seniors Xavier Hargrove and Cornell Medellin each had an interception.
Krohn mentioned the deep tradition Cedartown football has from a historical perspective as it is regarded as playing in the first Georgia high school football game of record in 1907.
“And you also have a championship to your name from 1963 when you guys were in Class 2A, but again all that's in the past,” Krohn said. “Your Bulldogs are fighting right now to win a championship this year. Coach Abrams and his staff want to help get you there. So with that, I'd like to once again congratulate the Cedartown Bulldogs.”
Cedartown is off this week and will return to action Friday, Sept. 23, at Cedartown Memorial Stadium as the Bulldogs host Dalton, another 5A school.
Founded in 2009 by veteran sports journalists Todd Holcomb and Chip Saye, Georgia High School Football Daily is an email newsletter consisting of comprehensive coverage of the state’s high school football teams and coaches.