Cedartown football used a huge second half to pull away from Cass in Thursday night’s 34-0 scrimmage victory. After a scoreless first two quarters, the Bulldogs’ second team made numerous big plays to score a shutout win in Bartow County.

As is trademark for a squad coached by Jamie Abrams, Cedartown’s defense shined all night. Although Cass, a solid 5A team returning a plethora of their production from 2021, had the ball for much of the first half, they could not find pay-dirt against the visiting Bulldogs. The starting “Junkyard Dawg Defense” forced several punts against the Colonel starters and kept them off the board.

