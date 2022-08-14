Captians for Cedartown line up on the sideline before going out to midfield for the cointoss prior to last Thursday’s scrimmage against Cass in Bartow County. The Bulldogs kick off the regular season Friday at Rockmart.
Captians for Cedartown line up on the sideline before going out to midfield for the cointoss prior to last Thursday’s scrimmage against Cass in Bartow County. The Bulldogs kick off the regular season Friday at Rockmart.
Gail Conner
Cedartown’s Patrick Gardner (2) runs down the Cass quarterback during last week’s scrimmage.
Gail Conner
Cedartown’s Tae Harris runs the ball for the long touchdown on the first play of the second half during last Thursday’s scrimmage against Cass.
Cedartown football used a huge second half to pull away from Cass in Thursday night’s 34-0 scrimmage victory. After a scoreless first two quarters, the Bulldogs’ second team made numerous big plays to score a shutout win in Bartow County.
As is trademark for a squad coached by Jamie Abrams, Cedartown’s defense shined all night. Although Cass, a solid 5A team returning a plethora of their production from 2021, had the ball for much of the first half, they could not find pay-dirt against the visiting Bulldogs. The starting “Junkyard Dawg Defense” forced several punts against the Colonel starters and kept them off the board.
Cass held an advantage in time-of-possession for much of the first quarter until the Cedartown offense settled in. The Bulldogs had a couple promising drives in the second quarter cut short. Midway through the second, CHS was at the doorstep of the redzone before a bad snap resulted in a fumble, which was recovered by a Colonel defender. In the final minutes of the first half, senior quarterback Reece Tanner slightly overshot an open receiver on third down, ending that drive with a punt.
Though Cedartown could not break through with their starters in the first half, it took no time for their second teamers to make an impact. On the first play of the second half, sophomore tailback Tae Harris outraced the Cass defense for a 75-yard touchdown run. His highlight started a 28-point third quarter for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs used their staunch run game to go on another impressive drive later in the quarter. Halfway through the third, Jaquaveon Price bolted into the end zone from five yards out to make it 14-0.
Their only completion of the night was a big one. Off a play-fake, backup signal caller Drew Ledbetter heaved the ball downfield to sophomore Reonte Porter. The Colonel defensive back covering him slipped, leading to an easy score on that 43-yard pass.
With the clock winding down in the third quarter, Juelz Davis found pay-dirt to create a four-score difference. The sophomore running back raced in for a ten-yard touchdown to make it 28-0.
Cedartown’s second-team defense continued to keep Cass’ offense at bay in the fourth. As was the case against the starters, the Colonels just could not sustain a drive against the young Bulldogs.
With two minutes remaining in the game, CHS added another score. This time, freshman Jameel Frederick broke away from the defense on a 60-yard scamper. The extra point was missed, giving Cedartown a 34-0 win over Cass.
Harlem Diamond rushed for 23 yards on three carries while Patrick Gardner finished with 21 rushing yards on four attempts. Xavier Hargrove added 15 yards on four rushes and Khamarion Davis had eight yards on two touches. Reece Tanner was 0-for-5 through the air, but had a two-yard scramble in the win.
Drew Ledbetter was 1-for-1 with a 43-yard touchdown strike to Reonte Porter. Tae Harris was Cedartown’s leading rusher, as his only touch went for a 75-yard score. Jameel Frederick had 72 yards on three carries, Juelz Davis rushed for 33 yards on four attempts, and Jaquaveon Price finished with 32 yards on two touches. Sophomore Isaiah Johnson ran for 26 yards on three carries and Michael Gibbons had 18 yards on two rushes. Freshman tailback Tony Walker added 12 yards on the ground also.
Following their scrimmage win over the Colonels, the Bulldogs are set to travel to the east side of the county this Friday for the 2022 season opener at Rockmart. Neither side has allowed a point in the preseason, as the Jackets shutout Bremen 38-0 and Pickens 63-0 in their two scrimmage tune-ups. The 79th meeting, and the first ever on turf, between the two Polk County powers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Rockmart.