The ramp up to the 2022 high school football season continues this week as Cedartown is set to participate in its only preseason scrimmage prior to meeting the community at a special event.
After just a couple of weeks practicing in full pads, the Bulldogs will take to the road for their one tune up on Thursday when they travel to Cass with a start time of 7 p.m.
The dress rehearsal against the Colonels was originally scheduled to be held at Cedartown Memorial Stadium, but work on completing the refurbishment of the track in conjunction with the installation of the new artificial turf forced the change in venue.
Todd Tillery, executive director of operations for Polk School District, said the summer-long project would be completed before Cedartown’s first home football game on Aug. 26 against Callaway. While the actual turf was scheduled to be complete Tuesday, the repair and resurfacing of the track around the field would not start until next week.
The Bulldogs will use Thursday’s scrimmage to get a look at players in live game situations to see where players are both physically and mentally before turning their attention to the first game of the regular season when they take on Rockmart in the traditional rivalry game.
Before that, however, Cedartown will get a chance to meet the football team, marching band and cheerleaders at the second annual Bulldog Bash on Monday, Aug. 15.
The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. in front of the Polk County Courthouse on Prior Street. Team introductions and special contests will be held, as well as vendors, food and children’s activities.