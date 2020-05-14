Dylan Cupp picked up a big accolade in recent days.
Cedartown’s star baseball player was recognized as one of the top rising sophomores in the nation by Prep Baseball Report on May 13. PBR rated Cupp as the no. 9 player nationally for the Class of 2023 and the no. 2 prospect in Georgia.
This rating should come as no surprise. Cupp has been considered one of the premier travel ball prospects in Georgia for quite some time. Thanks to his phenomenal freshman campaign - where he showed off his power and contact at the plate, fielding skills in the infield, and pitching abilities on the mound - he was able to soar into the top ten nationally for his graduating class.
Additionally, Dylan has already committed to college baseball powerhouse Mississippi State. Though we are a long ways out, many people in Cedartown are expecting Cupp to be drafted out of high school.
If this happens, he would be the first draft pick for the Bulldogs since Jack Haney, who was drafted in 33rd Round by the Washington Nationals in 2018. If the predictions of regional scouts hold true, Cupp is likely going to be a highly sought after prospect in the 2023 Draft and will most likely be the highest draft pick in Cedartown baseball history.
He still has three years left as a Cedartown Bulldog before that time comes, though.
The Bulldogs had a fantastic middle infield in 2020, with Cupp at shortstop and Shorter signee Easton Oxenreider at second base.
Though Oxenreider will be moving on to the next level, expect Cupp to take a big step in leadership of the CHS defense as they move into a new region next season.