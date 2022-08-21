Running

Rockmart cross country hosted their 2022 Early Bird Tune-Up on Saturday morning, and several Polk County athletes had solid outings early in the season.

Junior Tristian McDonald was Rockmart’s highest finisher in the high school boys race. Against top competition from cross country powerhouses like Darlington and Paulding County, McDonald finished 11th with a time of 12:29.43. Other Jacket finishers in the top twenty included 14th-place Mark Blalock (12:43.98) and 17th-place Trace Williams (13:11.99). Rockmart also had strong performances from runners Malichi Macedonio, Ethan Davis, Kade Smith, Owen Paschal, Malachi Edwards, Trevor Oscarson, Jeremiah Fennell, Breyden Davis, Landon Deems, and Tyler Carlton.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In