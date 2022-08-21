Rockmart cross country hosted their 2022 Early Bird Tune-Up on Saturday morning, and several Polk County athletes had solid outings early in the season.
Junior Tristian McDonald was Rockmart’s highest finisher in the high school boys race. Against top competition from cross country powerhouses like Darlington and Paulding County, McDonald finished 11th with a time of 12:29.43. Other Jacket finishers in the top twenty included 14th-place Mark Blalock (12:43.98) and 17th-place Trace Williams (13:11.99). Rockmart also had strong performances from runners Malichi Macedonio, Ethan Davis, Kade Smith, Owen Paschal, Malachi Edwards, Trevor Oscarson, Jeremiah Fennell, Breyden Davis, Landon Deems, and Tyler Carlton.
In the high school girls race, Rockmart had two top-ten finishers. Sophomore Paxton Kirby (15:14.45) came in fourth place while senior Sierra Fincher (15:30.63) was eighth. Lady Jackets Mikayla Fortenberry (16:35.02), Mary Jane Whaley (16:43.84), and Sierra Alonso (17:03.19) finished in the top-20 as well. Rockmart’s other runners, including Abagail Kimbell, Michelle Carter, and Sarah Williams, also finished Saturday morning’s race with impressive times.
The Early Bird Tune-Up also had middle school boys and girls races, along with open events for those two classifications.
In the middle school boys race, Cedartown sixth-grader Cesar Segura finished fourth with a time of 12:57.33. Eight-grader Madden Barnette (14:26.26), who came in 11th, was Rockmart’s highest finisher. Niles Oscarson (14:33.04), a sixth-grader at RMS, was just two spots behind Barnette.
In the middle school boys open, which was dominated by the JR Hawks and Jr. WolfPack, Polk County had two top-20 finishers. Rockmart’s Gibson Anderson (15:18.06) came in 12th and Cedartown’s Edvin Mendez (16:38.13) was 19th.
Rockmart’s Aliyah Fortenberry (15:43.19) finished ninth in the middle school girls event. RMS had four runners finish in the top 25, including 13th-place Bianca Jackson, 19th-place Emma Smith, and 23rd-place Aubrey Argo.
Polk County’s top finisher in the middle school girls open was Layla Loyd, a seventh-grader at Rockmart Middle School. She came in 20th with a time of 20:54.83.
Rockmart cross country is back in action this week in Rome, as they will take part in the 30th Ridge Ferry Invitational. That event will be held Saturday morning at Ridge Ferry Park in Floyd County. Their next home event will be the Rockmart Invitational in early October.