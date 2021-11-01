The Rockmart High School boys and girls cross country teams extended their seasons last week with top-four performances at the Region 6-3A championships in Dalton.
Running at the Grove Level cross country course, the Lady Jackets came in second in the team standings and had four runners finish in the top 15, while the Jackets were able to take third overall.
The team finishes qualify both groups for the Class 3A finals at this week’s GHSA State Cross Country Championships.
Rockmart’s girls finished with 51 points, just two points behind Ringgold.
Trista Landgren paced the Rockmart girls at the region meet, finishing second overall with a time of 22 minutes, 51 seconds on the 5-kilometer course.
Coming in next for the Lady Jackets was Eisley Pope, who crossed the finish line fifth overall in 23:14. Bryanna Fortenberry was next at 24:29 (13th), followed by Makayla Fortenberry (25:00, 15th), Sierra Fincher (25:03, 16th), Maggie Gentry (25:13, 18th), and Mary Jayne Whaley (25:26, 20th).
Rockmart’s boys, meanwhile, finished third in the team standings after a tie-breaker with LaFayette after both teams scored 96 points. The top four teams in each region qualify for state.
Leading the way for the Jackets was Tristan McDonald, who finished in seventh place with a time of 18:45. Malachi Macedonio was next for Rockmart in 19:39 for 14th place, while Mark Blalock came in 18th overall with a time of 20:08.
The rest of Rockmart’s team was Jake Clay (20:50, 28th), Zachariah Miller (20:58, 29th), Jeremiah Fennell (21:32, 33rd) and Landon Deems (22:14, 39th).
The Jackets will line up with the rest of the top male runners in Class 3A on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the state championship course at the Carrollton City Schools Complex, while the Lady Jackets compete in the girls’ state finals at 11:15 a.m.
Cedartown High School’s cross country teams also competed in their region meet last week, running at Roper Park in Jasper.
The Bulldogs came in fifth overall while the Lady Bulldogs were sixth in the scoring for the Region 7-4A championships.
While neither team finished high enough to qualify for the Class 4A state races, Cedartown junior Dalton Benefield came in sixth in the boys race to earn an individual qualification. He posted a time of 17:44 and will compete at state Friday at noon immediately after Rockmart’s girls.
The other top finishers for the Bulldogs were Leo Segura (18:10, 10th), Logan Walters (18:33, 18th) and Britt Baxter (18:56, 21st). The leading runner for the Lady Bulldogs was Yessica Perez, who finished 18th overall in a time of 23:31.