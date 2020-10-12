Both Rockmart and Cedartown varsity cross country teams continue to push themselves as they get closer to the end of the regular season later this month.
That work and preparation led both groups to take on some stiff competition closer to home last week as Rockmart’s cross country team hosted the second annual Rockmart Invitational at Prospect Valley Golf Course.
Rockmart’s varsity girls and Cedartown’s varsity boys were the top local teams, with the Lady Jackets finishing fourth out of seven teams and the Bulldogs taking fourth out of nine. Overall, Central-Carroll won the girls’ race, while Armuchee was tops for the boys.
It was the first time the event was held at the Prospect Valley Golf Course, with runners able to take over about half of the nine-hole course in Rockmart while completing the 5-kilometer race.
Rockmart’s varsity girls finished with 100 points as Eisley Pope and Trista Landgren paced the team. Pope finished 16th overall with a time of 24 minutes, 20 seconds, while Landgren was close behind in 17th with a time of 24:54.
Cedartown’s girls were led by McKenzie Butler, who finished 31st out of 55 runners. The Lady Bulldogs finished sixth in the team standings with 180 points.
In the boys’ varsity race, Cedartown’s Leo Segura was the top Polk County finisher as he came in eighth with a time of 18:29, while teammate Britt Baxter was 12th out of 65 runners with a time of 18:45.
Rockmart’s boys were led by Dalton Sprayberry, who came in 23rd overall with a time of 19:18. Next for the Jackets was Wesley Culberson, who finished 46th overall with a time of 21:02.
In the JV boys race, Cedartown finished first overall and were led by sophomore Dalton Benefield, who finished second overall in a time of 19:53, and sophomore Logan Walters, who finished right behind him in third in 20:03. There were 61 runners in the race.
The next meet for both Rockmart and Cedartown was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. at Cedartown High School.