Last week was a momentous one for a group of dedicated high school runners in Polk County, including the Cedartown varsity boys’ cross country team picking up a first-ever honor.
Competing at the Region 7-4A cross country meet at Heritage High School in Catoosa County, the Bulldogs finished first overall becoming region champions for the first time in school history.
Medal winners were senior Dalton Benefield finishing first overall in 16:20, junior Uriel Guzman fifth, 17:21, senior Britt Baxter sixth, 17:38, seniors Logan Walters seventh 17:50 and Leo Segura ninth 18:16.
Senior Jose Perez came in 12th 18:24, and sophomore Mason Molidor 14th, 18:24 rounded out the top 7.
Cedartown’s boys finished with 28 points, giving them a solid lead over second-place Central-Carroll, which finished with 42 points
The Cedartown girls’ team finished fifth overall, missing going to the state meet by the slimmest of margins. The Lady Bulldogs had a score of 105, while Northwest Whitfield took fourth place and the final region qualifying slot for the state meet with a score of 100.
The girls were led by Senior Yessica Perez finishing seventh in a time if 22:13, sophomore Helen Wesley 20th, 23:29, sophomore Ava Christian 23rd, 24:13, freshman Sherri Mendez 27th 25:01, senior Bella Owens, 28th, 25:20, freshman Laura Segura 30th, 25:32, and Lucero Escutia 34th, 26:28.
Rockmart’s boys and girls will be going to the GHSA State Cross Country Championships after both teams finished in the top four at the Region 7-AA meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Georgia Highlands College.
The Jackets took third in the point standings with a total of 79 points. They were paced by junior Tristan McDonald, who finished 11th overall with a time of 19:22. He was followed by a trio of teammates starting at 14th place overall with Trace Williams, 19:51 and then Trevor Oscarson at 15th, 19:53, and Mark Blalock at 16th, 19:58.
Kade Smith was 23rd, 20:43, Jeremiah Fennell 26th, 21:05, and Eathyn Davis was 28th, 21:28.
The Lady Jackets finished fourth overall with 98 points in the team standings. They were led by sophomore Paxton Kirby, who came in ninth overall with a time of 23:59. Senior Sierra Fincher was 13th, 24:45, and junior Mary Jane Whaley was 17th, 25:14.
The GHSA State Cross Country Championships will take place this weekend at the Carrollton City Schools Complex. The Class AA and Class 4A races will all take place on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Rockmart will be first up with the AA boys starting the morning at 8 a.m. followed by the girls at 8:45 a.m. Cedartown and the 4A boys are scheduled to start at 11 a.m.