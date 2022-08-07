As Richard Shortt enters his ninth year with Cedartown’s Cross Country program, it seems that there is a different feel in the air.
Last year, CHS came up short in their quest for the region crown. With the caliber of talent on the roster, Shortt said that it felt disappointing, though the 2022 Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs are in prime position to make a run in Region 7-4A.
MileSplit, the leader in high school running coverage, predicts that Cedartown’s boys team will take home the Region 7-4A title this season and finish No. 6 at state. It also expects a strong year from the Lady Bulldogs, who are currently being picked to narrowly miss out on the state race.
Shortt said that veteran leadership will be key for this season. Cedartown’s six seniors — Britt Baxter, Dalton Benefield, Bella Owens, Yessica Perez, Leo Segura, and Logan Walters — will aim to lead a cluster of skilled underclassmen.
“This group of seniors is the strongest group I’ve had,” Shortt said. “They are the first group of middle school runners to come through the program. So, I would definitely say that the middle school program is the reason that we are having success.”
The fourth-year runners are expected to carry the load for the Bulldogs in 2022. Dalton Benefield, who finished 23rd at state last year and had a top-10 finish at the Track and Field State Championships in the 3200-Meter Run, will combine with soccer star Leo Segura, baseball standout Britt Baxter, and CHS basketball starter Logan Walters to lead the way. Each of those seniors are currently ranked in the top 11 runners in Region 7-4A by MileSplit.
Juniors Uriel Guzman, Knox James, Jose Perez, Daniel Sun, sophomores Oscar Guzman and Mason Molidor, and freshman Luis Juarez round out the boys’ roster. All underclassmen, minus Juarez, were members of Cedartown’s Region 7-4A champion track team in the spring.
The Lady Bulldogs are ranked fifth in the region and “have a solid chance of advancing to the state meet,” Shortt said. Seniors Bella Owens and Yessica Perez and sophomore Jimena Escutia are their top three runners and should finish towards the peak of the region again in 2022. Top athletes include junior Lucero Escutia, sophomore Helen Wesley, and freshmen Sherri Mendez and Laura Segura.
CHS Cross Country opens the season Aug. 20 at the Pickens Preview in Jasper. After taking part in the Frontrunner 5 Star Classic in Ringgold a week later, the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will compete in Cartersville’s Run at the Rock on Sept. 3. Shortt’s squad will travel back to Ringgold on Sept. 8 for the Rocky Face NGXCL #2 event.
Cedartown’s only home meet of the 2022 season will be held on Sept. 13, starting at 4:30 p.m. It will be Cross Country’s Senior Night race as they go up against Bowdon, Cartersville, Haralson County, Mount Zion, and Temple. The festivities begin with a middle school race, which is to be followed by the high school girls and high school boys races.
Shortt’s squad heads to Cartersville on Sept. 17 for the Wire-to-Wire race before participating in the Haralson County Invitational a week later. The Rockmart Invitational will be held on Oct. 4, and on Oct. 8 Cedartown takes part in the Lion Valley Invitation in Carrollton. CHS’s final tune up before the region race will be Oct. 18’s Fast Break Challenge in Ringgold.
Heritage-Catoosa will take over region-hosting rights with the reclassification of Pickens. The Region 7-4A Championship Race will take place on Oct. 26 in Ringgold, then the Class 4A State Titles are held Nov. 5 in Carrollton.
Cedartown’s region saw some shakeup with the reclassification of a few schools, which took place in the spring. Region powerhouses Pickens and Ridgeland dropped from Class 4A to 3A while 3A power Sonoraville jumped up a class. The Phoenix will compete against Cedartown, Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield, and Southeast Whitfield in the new Region 7-4A.
“(The returning region foes) are all good teams,” Shortt said. “We pick up Sonoraville, and they will be competitive, I’m sure. I felt that we had the talent to compete for the region last year and we just didn’t get it done. We’re going to work hard, continue to run, and see what happens.”