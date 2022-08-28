Through their first two events of the year, Cedartown High School’s cross country squad has produced a pair of great outings in north Georgia.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs took part in the Pickens Preview on Aug. 20 before running in the Frontrunner Five Star Classic last weekend. In those respective events in Jasper and Ringgold, several of head coach Richard Shortt’s runners had days to remember. To hear it from the veteran leader, though, he is not shocked by his team’s impressive start.
“We had a strong showing at the Pickens Preview, which was a welcome sign that the hard work of the summer was coming to fruition,” Shortt said. “The improvement from last season is also a good sign that the kids are buying in and working to get better. I’m not surprised, but we have a way to go.”
Their season-opener in Jasper could not have gone much better. Out of 33 teams in attendance, the Bulldogs finished 11th while the Lady Bulldogs came in 25th. As a collective, however, Cedartown’s runners knocked over 21 minutes off their combined times from last year’s race.
Seniors Dalton Benefield (17:13), Britt Baxter (18:39), Leo Segura (18:52), and Logan Walters (18:56) led the Bulldogs at the Pickens Preview. Juniors Uriel Guzman (18:52) and Knox James (20:18), as well as sophomore Mason Molidor (19:08), also finished with great times on a tough course in Pickens County.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by senior Yessica Perez (23:25) and freshman Sherri Mendez, who finished with a time of 25:48 in her first high school event. Other strong finishers for Cedartown’s girls included senior sophomores Helen Wesley (26:39), Ava Christian (26:57), and Jimena Escutia (27:00), senior Bella Owens (29:22), and junior Lucero Escutia (29:21).
Cedartown’s junior varsity athletes also participated in the race. Lady Bulldogs Laura Segura and Blanche McClusky finished, but they did not have enough competitors to form an official team. The JV Bulldogs came in 18th out of 27 teams and had good outings from senior Abron Chavez, juniors Miguel Ornelas and Daniel Sun, sophomore Oscar Guzman, and freshman Luis Juarez.
After a great start to the season the week prior, Cedartown cross country had an even better outing last weekend in Ringgold. Despite being somewhat undermanned due to scheduling conflicts with volleyball and ACT testing, the Bulldogs finished as runners-up in a 22-team competition while the Lady Bulldogs took 13th place out of 20 teams.
Cedartown’s boys outpaced Region 7-4A foes Central-Carrollton, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield, Sonoraville, and Southeast Whitfield in that race in north Georgia. The Bulldogs were narrowly edged out by Dalton, but still finished ahead of 20 other teams from northwest Georgia and southeast Tennessee.
Dalton Benefield came in second out of 154 total runners in the varsity boys race with a strong time of 16:46. Uriel Guzman (18:13) finished ninth, and both Leo Segura (18:55) and Logan Walters (18:57) ended up in the top 20 as well. Oscar Guzman (19:10) was 23rd. In addition, Daniel Sun (19:59), Knox James (20:32), and Abron Chavez (23:29) also had very respectable times.
The top finisher for the Lady Bulldogs was Sherri Mendez. The freshman followed up a fantastic debut by coming in 51st out of 111 runners with a time of 26:04 in Catoosa County. Just behind her were Cedartown runners Helen Wesley (26:43), Ava Christian (30:05), Laura Segura (30:54), and Aniyah Purnell (37:03).
Although their race was not scored, Cedartown’s junior varsity boys squad also ran in the Frontrunner Five Star Classic. Senior Jose Perez finished second out of 91 runners with a time of 20:18 in that race. Other impressive finishers included Miguel Ornelas (23:01), Trey Lorys (24:17), Luis Juarez (24:59), and Brodie Blackmon (27:46).
With two strong performances under their belts, Cedartown’s cross country teams should be considered among the best in Region 7-4A for 2022. While he is excited about the opportunity they have, Shortt mentioned that their work is not done yet.
“The kids are working hard and have been since last year,” Shortt said. “The boys, with a little luck, can compete in the bigger races and be in the conversation for a top finish in the state. The girls are really improving and have a good chance to advance to the state meet for the first time in school history.”
Cedartown cross country is back at it this weekend in Bartow County. The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will take part in the Run at the Rock in Cartersville on Saturday morning. After another trip to Ringgold for the Rocky Face NGXCL on Sept. 8, CHS will hold their only home event of the season.
That home meet against Bowdon, Haralson County, Mount Zion, and Temple will take place on Sept. 13. It will serve as Cedartown’s Senior Night race as well.