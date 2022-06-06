Crews start work on replacing Cedartown, Rockmart fields with artificial turf

An excavator sits on the field at Rockmart High School’s football stadium, known as “The Rock,” as crews have worked to take up the natural grass surface to begin the process of replacing it with artificial turf. The project is expected to be completed before football season starts.
A look at Doc Ayers Field at Cedartown Memorial Stadium at Cedartown High School as crews are in the process of removing the natural grass surface in preparation to install new artificial turf this summer.
Jeremy Stewart
Celebrations for graduating seniors had barely ended before crews descended on the football fields at Polk County’s high schools to begin the process of installing artificial turf.
Crews were seen last week removing the natural grass surface of the football fields at both Cedartown High School and Rockmart High School and starting to prepare the ground for the installation of the synthetic turf.
Both schools held graduation ceremonies on the fields over Memorial Day weekend.
The projects are part of the $43 million one-cent education special purpose, local option sales tax that voters approved last November.
Referred to as SPLOST VII, collections are to be used to construct a fine arts building at Rockmart High School, an auxiliary gym at Cedartown High School, as well as other upgrades and improvements for school buildings and facilities.
Polk School District Superintendent Katie Thomas has said that both fields will be ready in time for the upcoming high school football season. Cedartown visits Rockmart to kick off the 2022 regular football season on Aug. 19.