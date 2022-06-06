Celebrations for graduating seniors had barely ended before crews descended on the football fields at Polk County’s high schools to begin the process of installing artificial turf.

Crews were seen last week removing the natural grass surface of the football fields at both Cedartown High School and Rockmart High School and starting to prepare the ground for the installation of the synthetic turf.

Crews start work on replacing Cedartown, Rockmart fields with artificial turf

Mounds of dirt sit in the center of Doc Ayers Field at Cedartown Memorial Stadium at Cedartown High School as crews work to prepare the surface for the installation of artificial turf.

Both schools held graduation ceremonies on the fields over Memorial Day weekend.

The projects are part of the $43 million one-cent education special purpose, local option sales tax that voters approved last November.

Referred to as SPLOST VII, collections are to be used to construct a fine arts building at Rockmart High School, an auxiliary gym at Cedartown High School, as well as other upgrades and improvements for school buildings and facilities.

An excavator sits on the field near the visitor stands at Cedartown Memorial Stadium at Cedartown High School as crews are in the process of removing the natural grass turf.

Polk School District Superintendent Katie Thomas has said that both fields will be ready in time for the upcoming high school football season. Cedartown visits Rockmart to kick off the 2022 regular football season on Aug. 19.

The home stands of Rockmart High School’s football stadium are seen across the dirt field of The Rock as crews prepare it for the new artificial surface.
