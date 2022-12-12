Rain pours down onto the field as Cedartown quarterback Reece Tanner waits for the snap from center Peyton Nikolopoulus during the fourth quarter of the Class 4A state championship game Friday, Dec. 9, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
The makings were there Friday for a storybook comeback. But sometimes stories don’t end like everyone wants. But they teach us all the same.
The lesson this time is we don’t always know how things will wind up, but we must keep fighting no matter what.
For what seemed like an eternity in the pouring rain at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium, the Cedartown High School football team showed the entire state of Georgia what winners do.
They fought as a team, rallied as a team and, yes, lost as a team.
That’s not saying they failed. Quite contrary, they succeeded in putting their heart and soul into something that couldn’t have even been thought about had they accepted a “me first” attitude and had a star player mentality.
That isn’t what this team is about. Seeing them win week after week, the accolades and congratulations coming at them as they continued to work toward their ultimate goal showed me what most of Polk County already knew — these kids love their community and each other.
It was something that had to grow over the last two years. Jamie Abrams coming in as the head coach knew the special connection Cedartown had to its football team and he cultivated that from the moment he arrived.
It was there, on the sidelines, on the football field, in the weight room. That’s what builds champions. And that’s what the Bulldogs are in the eyes of this writer and an entire community that stood as one in lifting them up in victory and defeat.
Now the final whistle has blown on the 2022 high school football season. And there’s nothing we can do to change anything that happened. But we can make sure these players don’t forget that they are loved and appreciated for who they are and what they gave Polk County. Because anyone who watched Friday’s game knows the Cedartown Bulldogs did not back down. And they are forever etched into the hearts and minds of their fans as champions.