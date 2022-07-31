Arnold earns ITA honors at Gadsden State

Tanner Arnold

 Contributed by Gadsden State

A recent Cedartown High School tennis standout has been awarded for their achievements as Tanner Arnold was named a scholar athlete by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Arnold, who attends Gadsden State Community College, is one of three Cardinal tennis players to earn recognition from the ITA for their work in the classroom, according to Gadsden State Athletic Director Blake Lewis.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In