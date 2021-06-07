ATHENS — Last month in front of hundreds of Bulldog fans, the National Football Foundation’s University of Georgia chapter held its banquet at the Athens Country Club.
Georgia’s three-time All-American and co-host of ESPN’s GameDay, David Pollack was the special keynote speaker for the May 24 event. Several awards and honors were also given out including one to Rockmart native, Aaron Chubb.
Chubb was honored with a J. Reid Parker Post Graduate Achievement Award. He grew up in Rockmart and graduated from Rockmart High School. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s in Marketing Education.
Chubb played defensive end for the legendary Vince Dooley and the Bulldogs from 1985 to 1988. Currently, he is the Territory Sales Manager for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company and has been in the tobacco industry for nearly 20 years.
He and his wife, Carmen have been married for 30 years and they have two sons, Brandon and Bradley. He is also an officer in the Chubb Foundation which was founded by his two sons.
The Chubb Foundation’s mission is to “activate human potential” and implement programs to stimulate and encourage growth in young people.
The Post Graduate Achievement Award are presented by J. Reid Parker, who was an Associate Professor and Undergraduate Advisor for UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry. In addition, he served as Faculty Chairman of the UGA Athletic Board from 1972 to 1979 and UGA Athletic Director of Administration from 1978 to 1980.
In his 32 years at UGA, Reid Parker influenced many students through his teaching and advising, and continued to act as a mentor in post graduate endeavors.
One of the highlights of the evening is when David Pollack entertained the crowd by giving a powerful and moving speech about the importance of family and not giving up. He delighted those in attendance with stories from his high school days and times at Georgia where he switched positions three times in a ten month stretch.
He also told stories about being selected in the NFL Draft and what happened on the play that ended his pro career. The two-time SEC Player of the Year will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame officially later this December in a ceremony in Las Vegas.
The National Football Foundation began operating in 1959 and has 120 chapters and 12,000 members nationally with the University of Georgia being one of the nation’s largest. Their mission is to promote and develop the power of amateur football in developing the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive zeal and the drive for academic excellence in America’s young people.