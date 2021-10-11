Several former Cedartown football stars are currently playing football at the next level and getting noticed for their hard work this season.
Zahquan Frazier, a 2019 graduate of Cedartown High School, is starring as a defensive back at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. He transferred to CCC after playing in four games as a freshman at Southern Illinois in 2019.
Frazier, known nationally in the junior college circuit for his 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame, was listed as a Junior College All-American by JCGridiron.com this preseason. Through six games, the redshirt-freshman has posted 17 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, three interceptions, and two pass breakups.
The Red Ravens have enjoyed a solid start to the season, as they sit 4-0 after wins over Butler, Highland, Dodge City, and defending NJCAA National Champion Hutchinson. They will look to stay undefeated as they travel to Fort Scott Community College on Saturday afternoon.
Cedartown alum Kobe Pace was one of the top running backs in the state when he signed with Clemson in 2020. After finishing with 107 all-purpose yards and one touchdown as a true freshman, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound tailback has found himself a starting role in the Tigers’ offense this fall.
Pace has rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries and has caught four passes for 64 yards. He is coming off a 125-yard, one touchdown outing in Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Oct. 2 that earned him ACC’s Running Back of the Week.
Pace and the Tigers travel to Syracuse in a game that will kick-off at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Taji Hudson was a quarterback at CHS when he committed to East Carolina in the summer of 2019. Unfortunately, an injury in the season-opener forced Hudson to miss his entire senior campaign.
ECU honored his commitment and welcomed him into their program after he graduated in May 2020. Now a freshman wide receiver for the Pirates, Hudson is listed as a 6-foot-3, 202-pound target on offense. Though he has not recorded a catch, he has received playing time in all five of East Carolina’s games this year.
The Pirates are 3-3 on the season and are coming off a 20-16 loss at Central Florida last Saturday. ECU will have this week off before making a trip to Houston on Oct. 23.
Jayden Johnson was one of the most sought-after safeties in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2021. After decommitting from South Carolina during his senior season, the All-Region player signed with the University of Arkansas in December and was an early enrollee in Fayetteville.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defensive back has been a solid additional already
for Sam Pittman’s squad, as he has played in most of their games and has tallied eight total tackles. Johnson also lit up an Ole Miss kick returner in Arkansas’ 52-51 heartbreaking defeat on Saturday.
The Razorbacks are now 4-2 and will host Auburn at noon this Saturday.
The 2018 Region 5-4A Offensive Player of the Year, Tony Mathis, signed with West Virginia University upon graduating from Cedartown High School in 2019. He has seen a heavier workload each season in Morgantown. Mathis was redshirted as a true freshman then rushed for 55 yards and one score in six games in 2020.
Now in his redshirt sophomore season at WVU, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back has nine carries for 25 yards in four games played. The 2-4 Mountaineers fell 45-20 at Baylor last Saturday.
They will try to regroup this weekend before taking on TCU in Fort Worth, Tex., on Oct. 23.
Jayan Kent graduated from Cedartown in 2019. A talented defensive lineman, Kent earned a scholarship to Hanover College, a private NCAA Division III school in Hanover, Ind.
After racking up 19 tackles and three tackles-for-loss as a freshman, the Cedartown native has eight tackles in two games played this year. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder is coming off his best collegiate performance after posting seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a
forced fumble in Hanover’s 31-21 loss at Rose-Hulman last week.
The 2-3 Panthers return home this Saturday to host Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Defiance College.
A 2017 graduate of Cedartown High School, Quan Neal signed with the Point University out of high school. The 6-foot, 200-pound junior has received serious playing time each season for the Skyhawks and that has not changed in 2021.
Neal has played in five of Point’s six contests this season, currently sitting with 27 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery. The NAIA Skyhawks are 1-5 on the year and are coming off a 45-14 loss at Faulkner on Saturday. Point will try to shock the nation as they look to upset Reinhardt at 1:30 p.m. this weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Trevon Wofford has had a busy career in his time as a signal caller at the University of Pikeville, a NAIA program in Kentucky.
The 6-foot-5, 199-pound athlete improved each of his first three seasons as a dual threat quarterback for the Bears, finishing the 2020 season with 693 passing yards, 207 rushing yards, and seven scores.
Wofford is now listed as a wide receiver for Pikeville and has played in one game as a senior. The Bears are 2-2 after last week’s 31-28 loss at Campbellsville. They host Mid-South Conference opponent Bethel this Saturday afternoon in Pikeville.