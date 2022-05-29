Ty Floyd continues to shine in Baton Rouge. The Rockmart native has had a strong sophomore campaign and was part of the Tigers’ run in the SEC Tournament last week.
LSU, now 38-20 on the season, appears to be headed for another NCAA Regionals appearance after going 1-2 at the postseason tournament in Hoover, Alabama, over the weekend.
The Tigers knocked off Kentucky 11-6 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Thursday before falling just short against the nation’s top team, Tennessee, 5-2 in their second matchup. Friday’s loss set up an elimination game on Saturday, in which Kentucky exacted some revenge on LSU and downed the Bayou Bengals 7-2.
Floyd, a 2020 graduate of Rockmart High School, found some playing time during the slim loss to Tennessee on Friday. The 6-foot-2 right-hander earned the start, going 4 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks. Floyd tallied five strikeouts against a dangerous Volunteer lineup.
This outing follows a tremendous regular season for Floyd. After working out of the bullpen as a freshman, he has started nine games in 15 appearances this Spring with a 5-4 record and a 3.52 ERA. Floyd fanned 63 batters in 53 2/3 innings as well.
The Tigers, ranked #21 in the country prior to the SEC Tournament, seem to be a shoo-in to qualify for a NCAA Regional. Last season, the Tigers won the Eugene, Oregon, regional before falling in two games to Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional.
NCAA Regional locations and showdowns were not announced by press time. However, the NCAA Regional round will begin this Friday and run through June 6. For more information on LSU’s site, please visit LSUSports.net.