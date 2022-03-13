Cedartown track has had a solid start to their 2022 campaign.
The Track Dawgs have competed in two events to this point in the season and have had strong finishes in each.
CHS opened their season on Feb. 26 in Calhoun at the Yellow Jacket Invitational. Despite going up against stout track programs such as Cass, Heritage-Catoosa, and the host Calhoun, both Cedartown squads were able to make their mark. As a team, the Bulldogs finished first overall. The Lady Bulldogs came in fifth in the meet as well.
At the meet in Gordon County, several Cedartown athletes had impressive showings. Cedartown’s boys had first-place finishers in the 100 Meter Dash (Harlem Diamond), 1600 Meter Run (Dalton Benefield), 3200 Meter Run (Benefield), 300 Meter Hurdles (Quan Dorsey), Long Jump (Khamarion Davis), and Shot Put (Patrick Gardner). Additionally, the boys’ 4x200 Meter Relay squad won their event, narrowly finishing ahead of Calhoun and Heritage-Catoosa.
On the girls side, Cedartown did not have any individual or team first-place finishes, but like the boys, they had several competitors land inside the top five of their events at the Yellow Jacket Invitational.
Cedartown continued their season the following week with a meet in Floyd County hosted by Rome High School. Although their competition at the 2022 Rome Invitational included state powers such as Parkview, Eagle’s Landing, Marietta, and Landmark Christian, some Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs had solid outings. Junior standout Patrick Gardner again won the Shot Put with a mark of 46-03.00. Quan Dorsey took the bronze in the 300 Meter Hurdles. As a team, Cedartown’s boys came in seventh in the 4x800 Meter Relay and ninth in the 4x400 Meter Relay.
No members of the Lady Bulldogs were able to finish in the top ten of their respective events, but the 4x800 Meter Relay team came in tenth.
Cedartown track was set to have their first home meet of the season last Thursday, but inclement weather forced it to be canceled. Their next event will take place this Friday in Carrollton at the Central-Carroll Under the Lights meet. According to MileSplit, it will be their last meet until March 28’s Polk County Championships at Rockmart.