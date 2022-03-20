Since last check, the Georgia weather has been as much of an adversary for Cedartown tennis as their opponents have been. The Tennis Dawgs have been able to play just five of their eight matches since late February.
In good news, though, CHS tennis has been crushing the competition as of late. Cedartown’s girls and boys have both won their last four matches.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs traveled to Floyd County on the final day of February for a non-region bout with Model. Unfortunately, both Cedartown squads fell to their strong Blue Devil counterparts. The boys were swept 5-0, and the girls’ only victory came when No. 3 singles Jimena Escutia won in three sets.
Cedartown was able to bounce back the next day in Bartow County. Both sides picked up sweeps of Adairsville, knocking off the Tigers and Lady Tigers 5-0 on the road. This outing started an impressive undefeated run for coaches Matt Bentley and Matt Foster’s teams.
The Bulldogs responded with another sweep of Pepperell on March 3. None of the matches went beyond two sets, and No. 1 Doubles Sam Arnold and Spencer Hicks did not allow a single game to the Dragons. The Lady Bulldogs also won 3-2 after No. 1 Singles Reagan Clarke, No. 3 Singles Jimena Escutia, and No. 1 Doubles Tori Blankenship and Edy Lee knocked off their Pepperell opponents.
CHS was expecting to play three events the following week, but inclement weather forced one cancellation and one postponement. Their matches on March 7 at Cass were canceled altogether, and March 8’s matches against Heritage-Catoosa were rescheduled for March 28. The Class of 2022 Tennis Dawgs will be honored ahead of those Senior Night matches against the Generals.
Their next match was played on March 10 at Southeast Whitfield. It was a quick trip to Dalton for Cedartown tennis, as each match was won in two sets. On the boys side, No. 3 Singles Braden Shelton and No. 2 Doubles Micah Puckett and Efrain Iglesias won 6-0, 6-0, while Lady Bulldogs No. 1 Singles Reagan Clarke, No. 3 Singles Jimena Escutia, No. 1 Doubles Tori Blankenship and Edy Lee, and No. 2 Doubles Arianna Klemke and Annalee Walters had the same sort of domination versus the Lady Raiders.
Last Tuesday’s matches against Northwest Whitfield were rained out. Those Region 7-4A showdowns will be rescheduled as well.
Cedartown tennis finished out a strong three weeks of action by sweeping Bowdon on Thursday at home. The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs won 5-0 at Cedartown High School with each match being decided in just two sets.