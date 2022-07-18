Baseball fans in Polk County have long known of Dylan Cupp’s abilities. However, last weekend, audiences on a national scale had the chance to see what the Cedartown senior can do against top competition.
Cupp has been performing all summer with the MLB’s Prospect Development Pipeline program in Cary, N.C. After shining at those showcases, he earned an invite to the MLB High School All-American Game and Home Run Derby, which was held last weekend at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.
“Things this summer have been great,” Cupp said. “I couldn’t have asked for it to be any better.”
The rising senior began by playing with and against some of the best talent in the nation in North Carolina. The PDP program lasted 11 days in late June and early July, and athletes lucky enough to get invited play baseball “all the time, everyday,” as Cupp said, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Prospect Development Pipeline, which is affiliated with both Major League Baseball and the USA Baseball National Team, is the official identification and player assessment pathway to all 30 MLB organizations for the amateur draft. Dozens of professional players have advanced to the pros after being discovered in the PDP League.
Cupp was one of the standouts at the showcase. He received publicity on social media for recording one of the fastest times in the measurables stage. He also stood out in live play, as the PDP Twitter account posted highlights of Cupp blazing around the bases to score on an RBI single, and later, starting a 6-4-3 double-play from his position of shortstop.
After proving his talent to those in attendance in Cary, Cupp earned an invite to the MLB High School All-American Game and Home Run Derby, which were held last Friday and Saturday respectively.
“It was a tremendous feeling when I got the invite to play in that event,” Cupp said. “Once-in-a-lifetime experiences are special for a reason, and this is one of those times.”
Prior to the events in Los Angeles, Cupp said that he simply wanted to enjoy the moment. “I just want to go out here and have as much fun as possible,” Cupp said. “I want to leave a positive impact on others. My motto has always been, ‘Being a good player is temporary; being a good person lasts forever.’”
The Cedartown native wasted little time making an impact in Friday’s All-American Game. Cupp hit lead-off for the National League team and barreled a double to centerfield in the bottom of the first inning. After working his way to third base, he came around to score on an RBI single to give his squad an early 1-0 advantage. An inning later, Cupp grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice.
The Mississippi State commit finished 1-for-3 at the plate with a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Cupp was complimented throughout the MLB.com broadcast as well for his defense, baserunning, and pop at the plate.
On Saturday, the Polk County product participated in the Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium. Cupp showed off his power by launching one into the seats but did not hit enough to qualify for the next round.
Dylan built a great reputation before he ever stepped foot on Cedartown High School’s campus by dominating the travel ball circuit. He will continue his travel ball season with East Cobb Baseball before gearing up for his final year as a Bulldog once high school practices officially in January.
Cupp, an All-Region selection last Spring, has been a three-year starter for Cedartown’s baseball team. After a narrow loss in the state semifinals in 2022, Cupp said there is some unfinished business for the program as they look forward to next season.
“I want to win a State Championship with my boys and go out on top,” Cupp said. “I want to have the storybook ending that we all want and dream of.”