Cedartown High School’s softball team took a break from summer practices last week to give back to the community.
The program hosted its first Puppy Dawg Youth Camp under head coach Jaime Monroe, an event in which young softball players were able to brush up on their skills and learn side-by-side with the Lady Bulldogs players and coaches.
Monroe estimated that 40 kids attended the camp at Cedartown High School. The head coach, along with her assistants, the entire Lady Bulldogs softball team, and several alum such as Marycille Brumby and Carlie Holland, covered all basic fundamentals with the youths. The camps also touched on some advanced skills for some of the older girls in attendance.
“Giving young softball players experiences like this is a huge aspect to having a successful program,” Monroe said. “It starts with the little ones and keeping them a part of it, from the beginning until they step foot on campus as a Lady Bulldog.
“I’d just like to give a huge shout out to my assistants that always make everything successful,” Monroe said. “Thanks as well to Candace Howard for getting the concessions going and running that, and to everyone else who was a part of it and attended. We hope to make it bigger and better next year for these kids.”
With the camp in the rearview mirror, all the focus for Cedartown softball turns toward the upcoming season. After leading CHS to the Elite 8 in Columbus in her first year as head coach, Monroe is anxious for the 2022 campaign.
“Oh man, I cannot wait,” Monroe said. “I am so ready for August and to see where this team takes us.”
Practices started last week for the softball squad and will continue until the first official day of the season, which is Aug. 1. Monroe shared that, while the workouts just began, everything is going well, and the players are working hard.
While an official schedule had not been released by press time, MaxPreps confirms that the Lady Bulldogs will play in the prestigious Dalton Tournament at Heritage Point in mid-August. Cedartown will take on Calhoun on Aug. 13 in Whitfield County in that tournament. CHS will meet some quality non-region opponents in Haralson County and Mount Zion before starting region play at Central-Carroll on Aug. 30.
The Lady Bulldogs will remain in Region 7-4A this upcoming season, but there have been a few changes in the league. Ridgeland and Pickens moved down to 3A and Sonoraville — previously in Region 6-3A — has joined Cedartown’s region. This year’s region opponents include Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield, Sonoraville, and Southeast Whitfield.