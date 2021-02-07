Despite an odd season that was set apart by COVID-19 precautions and a move to later in the school year, Polk County’s varsity competition cheerleading squads are working to save the best for last.
Both Rockmart and Cedartown’s team competed in their respective region competitions Saturday, with Rockmart winning the Region 6-3A title at Northside-Warner Robins and Cedartown coming in second in the Region 7-4A rankings at The Forum River Center in Rome.
Rockmart’s win gave them the school’s first region cheerleading title in 13 years. Both teams earned spots at the GHSA Cheerleading State Championships next week at the Macon Centreplex.
Rockmart finished first in Region 6-3A over second-place Ringgold, Adairsville and Sonoraville, respectively.
Cedartown finished region runner-up to Central-Carroll while placing ahead of Heritage-Catoosa, and Ridgeland.
Normally held during the fall season, the GHSA moved competition cheerleading back to begin in late November, making it more closer to a winter sport.
Both the Class 3A and 4A will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Macon. Class 4A is during the first session which begins at 10 a.m., while Class 3A competition is during the second session which begins at 4 p.m.