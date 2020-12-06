The Rockmart High School competition cheerleading squad not only won its first division title over the weekend, it won the whole thing.
Performing at just its second competition of the season, the Rockmart High team won first place in Division AAA at the Rambler Cheer Classic in LaFayette on Saturday.
The team’s scores were good enough, however, that it also took home the overall high school grand champion title from the event.
But the varsity Rockmart squad wasn’t the only group of Rockmart girls that brought home a win on Saturday.
The Rockmart Middle School competition team also competed at the Rambler Cheer Classic and topped all middle school teams competing and won the event’s middle school division.
Rockmart High School’s squad will perform again this Saturday at Calhoun High School.