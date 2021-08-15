Each year, the Darlington School varsity football cheerleaders attend UCA cheerleading camp. Cedartown's Grace Ann Lundy, a senior/captain at Darlington, attended the UCA camp with her cheer team over the summer.
This year's camp was held at Auburn University. The camp is four days long and was attended by almost 500 cheerleaders from Georgia, Alabama and Florida. The Darlington cheer team spent several days learning new material for the upcoming football season.
The cheerleaders had a very grueling schedule, arriving at the gym at 8 a.m. and working hard until sometimes as late as 10 p.m. Their days are spent learning new cheers, dances, stunts, pyramids and getting evaluated by the UCA staff.
The last day of camp is dedicated to competition. Each year, the camp has its annual jump off competition on the second night of camp. Lundy was selected to participate in the competition. After four rounds of competition, Lundy was chosen as jump off champion.
On the third day of camp, Lundy and other teammates participated in All-American tryouts by performing a jump, a cheer, and a dance. Lundy was the only Darlington cheerleader selected as an All-American Cheerleader.
On the final day of camp, the Darlington cheer team won several trophies for cheer, dance and game day routine. Lundy was offered an application to become a UCA staff member next summer. It was an extremely successful week.
Lundy is the daughter of Rick and Leigh Ann Lundy of Cedartown.